Gurgaon: 5-year-old twins die of suffocation after getting locked in car

Gurgaon: Two five-year-old twin sisters were suffocated to death after being trapped inside a car while playing in Pataudi in Gurgaon, the police said on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, in the Jamalpur area of Pataudi, when - Harsha and Harshita – while playing outside their grandparents' house, stepped into an old car parked there.

"Harsha and Harshita were playing inside but got trapped as the vehicle doors got locked. They were later found dead by their family members. They appeared to have been suffocated to death. The heat inside the car was excruciating" ACP and PRO of the Gurgaon Police, Manish Sehgal, told PTI.

The twins were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, he said.

The girls, who were enrolled in a school in Meerut, were visiting their grandparents here in their summer holidays.

Finding the girls missing, panic-stricken family members had first searched the locality.

The father of the girls serves in the Indian Army, police officials said.