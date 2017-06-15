Nation, Current Affairs

BJP top guns set to meet Sonia Gandhi for President nominee

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Jun 15, 2017, 12:39 am IST
Updated Jun 15, 2017, 3:05 am IST
Amit Shah had formed the three-member committee on Monday to explore the possibility of a consensus presidential candidate.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The race for Raisina Hill kicked off on Wednesday with the ruling BJP reaching out to Opposition parties to discuss the possibility of putting up a consensus candidate for the top post. Opposition parties also held a meeting at the Parliament House to discuss presidential polls Wednesday afternoon. The BJD and AAP were not part of the Opposition meet.

The BJP team, which includes Union ministers, M. Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley, will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday to work out the possibilities of coming up with a consensus candidate for the crucial presidential poll. Mr Naidu is also expected to meet the CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury separately on the same day.

Mr Jaitley would be speaking with Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar while Union home minister Rajnath Singh will hold talks with the Trinamul chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee separately. BJP president Amit Shah had formed the three-member committee on Monday to explore the possibility of a consensus presidential candidate.

Early on Wednesday morning Prime Minister Narendra Modi held parlyes with Mr Naidu and Mr Singh on the forthcoming presidential elections. Mr Modi apparently is in favour of  a consensus candidate. After the meeting, Mr Naidu called up both, Mrs Gandhi and Mr Yechury. He also called other Opposition leaders, which include BSP and CPI. Mr Naidu had earlier spoken with Anbumani Ramadoss of the PMK, N. Rangaswamy of the All India NR Congress and Praful Patel of the NCP over the issue.

Cracks in Opposition surface
As the ruling BJP tries to evolve a consensus, cracks seemed to have surfaced in the Opposition camp. During the Opposition meet in which nine parties participated, the Congress and CPM pulled in different directions. While the Congress was in favour of waiting for the meeting with the BJP’s team, CPM wanted the name of a joint Opposition candidate to be announced immediately.

The names being discussed in the Opposition camp include that of Gopal Krishna Gandhi, Meira Kumar and Sharad Yadav.

Regional compulsions also surfaced with the NCP leader, Praful Patel, indicating that if the BJP proposed the name of a Maratha candidate, it would be difficult for his outfit to oppose. Speculation is rife that the BJP could also propose the name of UP governor, Ram Naik.

The Congress and the Trinamul agreed to support BJP if it fielded external affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj, as the presidential candidate.

The Opposition parties, which met Wednesday, included the Congress, CPM, NCP, Trinamul Congress, JD(U), BSP, SP, DMK and RJD.

“No names were discussed in the meeting and we all will meet again,” Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said. The probable names doing the round in the saffron camp for the top post include Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu, Kerala governor P. Sathasivam among others.

Tags: presidential polls, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Presidential polls: BJP, Opposition to intensify efforts to zero in on candidate

BJP sources said though the 3 ministers will consult all political parties, the final decision will be that of Modi and Shah.
13 Jun 2017 2:20 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

BJP’s trumpcard: Dalit candidate for presidential polls?

Going by indications so far, Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu may be the NDA’s presidential candidate.
01 Jun 2017 3:13 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Footage of python regurgitating an entire deer will freak you out

Several similar videos have been shared in the past few weeks (Photo: YouTube)
 

Kalki’s ex-husband Anurag Kashyap posts intimate pictures with 23-year-old girlfriend

Anurag Kashyap shared these pictures on his social media account.
 

This British surgeon is spending Rs 40 lakh to rebuild scarred Pakistani faces

Dr. Asim will also train other physicians and doctors and people in Karachi to help other victims of acid attacks. (Photo: Twitter/CrownClinic)
 

Video: Driver's innovative way to help elderly woman cross road goes viral

The video has been shared widely (Photo: Facebook)
 

Salman prepares diet chart for his bouncers, urges to adhere; will expel unfit ones

Salman Khan
 

Deepika’s bold photoshoot a matter of concern for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone. The strict filmmaker had asked all the actors to maintain low profile in order to avoid controversies. The shooting of the film is also happening discreetly.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: No probes, babus scot-free

The GHMC, one of the state's highest revenue generating departments, has had no one to lead its vigilance and enforcement cell since April 31 last year.

Telangana: Full salary not being paid to contract staff

Gandhi Hospital

IIT-Hyderabad offers new BTech courses

IIT-Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Wall that brings joy and warmth

The wall of kindness launched in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, filled with clothes and other useful things to be donated to the needy and underprivileged.

Telangana: Malavath Poorna now in fight for farm land

Her father Malavath Devidas said, “There was no 5-acre parcel of government land available in our native Sirikonda mandal. Officials identified land in Indalwai-Tirmanpally but a section of locals objected. They came in large numbers to confront us when we went to see the land.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham