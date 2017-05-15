Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana No 1 in digital transactions in the country: minister KT Rama Rao

ANI
Published May 15, 2017, 4:37 pm IST
Updated May 15, 2017, 4:37 pm IST
Rao said the citizens of this state will not only get clean drinking water but are also connected to a fibre optic grid.
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao. (Photo: File)
 Telangana minister KT Rama Rao. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Urban Development and Information Technology minister of Telangana KT Rama Rao on Monday said Telangana stands number one in the country in the number of digital transactions.

He asserted that Telangana is today at the cusp of a digital revolution.

"This stands testimony to the digital prowess of the state. We are creating the requisite infrastructure, we are skilling our youngsters and we are promoting innovation," he added.

Rao who participated in the inaugural ceremony ICT4D, an ICRISAT annual conference said that this initiative of Telangana Government is a revolutionary and transformative project that aims to democratize access to internet and also increase transparency by providing all government services online.

"The Fiber-Grid Project is a novel initiative, which was not attempted anywhere in the country - perhaps not attempted anywhere in the world. The project aims to piggyback on the drinking water grid project and attempts to connect every household in the state with Optic Fiber," he said.

Rao said the citizens of this state will not only get clean drinking water but are also connected to a fibre optic grid.

"Once this is complete, it will open up a plethora of opportunities and will transform the landscape of this state. Services ranging from e-health to e-education would then be delivered at the door step of the citizen.

New business models that evolve based on the Fiber Grid infrastructure, will also generate substantial employment for the youngsters of this state," he added.

He also asserted that Telangana has one of country's most robust and comprehensive E-Governance initiatives.

"Taking E-Governance services to the next level, very soon the Telangana Government would be offering all these G2C Services via mobile apps too. Telangana state has also launched the e-panchayat initiative, which intends to offer a range of G2C, Financial, Insurance and other allied services at a Village Panchayat level. These are being operated by Women Village Level Entrepreneurs," Rao added.

"We understand that providing digital infrastructure and services has no meaning if citizens are not digitally literate. The state government has taken up an ambitious program to make one person in every family to be digitally literate," Rama Rao said.

While praising Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Rama Rao said, "Our Chief Minister firmly believes that technology which does not alleviate the problems of a common man is of no use. Couple of years back, Telangana government has established T-Hub, India's largest tech incubator. Here, young Indians are trying to come up with viable tech solutions in important sectors like Agriculture, CleanTech and Transportation. We are already seeing some promising solutions being developed at T-Hub."

He said the government is also actively collaborating with ICRISAT on a lot of initiatives, adding that one important initiative is the digital agriculture initiative, which aims to provide technology solutions to our farmers.

"Telangana is one of the first states to have launched exclusive policies for Data Analytics, Open Data, and Cyber Security. These policies are intended to aid research and development in these emerging sectors and also facilitate investments," he added.

Ram Rao made a special mention about their Open Date initiative launched recently.

"Telangana is only the second state in the country to come up with an Open Data Policy. The government of Telangana likes to share data proactively and we believe this data will then be used by enthusiasts to develop solutions and visualizations," Rao said.

Tags: kt rama rao, telangana, digital transactions, ict4d
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni has been instrumental in Steve Smith’s success as RPS captain: Ben Stokes

MS Dhoni has been instrumental behind Steve Smith’s leadership, says Ben Stokes. (Photo: AFP)
 

Team India play the Aussie way under Virat Kohli, says Steve Smith

Steve Smith played down the level of sledging in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, saying that the cricketers must be given the scope to express themselves on the field, as they have to play under a lot of pressure. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rishabh Pant will be a very important player for Team India: Rahul Dravid

" (Rishabh) Pant overcame that tragedy and did consistently well throughout the season. I am sure he will go on to become a very important player for India," said Rahul Dravid. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka announce launch of Gracia Raina Foundation

The Gracia Raina Foundation is dedicated to creating awarenessand working closely with mothers and children, who require help from physical to mental health issues and beyond. Photo: Twitter / Suresh Raina
 

Motorola's 2017 edition smartphone line-up leaked!

(Image: Twitter/Evan Blass)
 

Illegal sex club operating inside church busted by authorities in US

The club has been booked (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EC bribery case: Delhi court extends Dhinakaran's custody till May 29

TTV Dhinakaran with Delhi Police officials. (Photo: PTI)

Continuously praying that ICJ judgement be in Jadhav's favour: friends

Kulbhushan Jadhav, the 46-year-old former naval officer, has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged espionage and subversive activities. (Photo: AP)

Man has to maintain wife till nullity of marriage: Delhi court

The man challenged the trial court order, saying it had not considered the fact that his marriage with the woman was null and void from the beginning (Representational India)

A timeline of Kulbhushan Jadhav's quest for justice

Former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: File)

Uproar in UP Assembly over 'failing law and order', paper balls thrown at Guv

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham