Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court wonders about use of Rs 20,000 crore welfare fund

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 15, 2017, 2:00 am IST
Updated May 15, 2017, 2:00 am IST
Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has wondered where has a whopping amount of Rs 20,000 crore, meant for the welfare of construction workers gone.

“Where is this money going? Has it gone in a tea party or for vacation of officials? You have to find it out,” the bench asked the CAG, when the latter said that it does not know the details of the application of these funds.

The Rs 20,000 crore is an aggregate figure of levy collected by each state and union territory under the Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Cess Act from 1996 till March 31, 2017.

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, representing the Centre, told the apex court that states have consolidated account and it could be easily known as to how much they have received from cess.

