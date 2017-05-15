SC turns down urgent hearing of Justice Karnan’s plea to recall arrest order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday turned down urgent hearing of Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan’s plea to recall his arrest order in contempt of court case.

SC slammed Karnan for repeatedly filing plea seeking quashing of the apex court order. “You are wasting court's time, will hear plea on the assigned date,” said the Supreme Court.

On Friday, Karnan’s lawyer had requested the apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar, to stay the arrest order.

Justice Karnan's lawyer told the top court that he wanted to tender an unconditional apology, but the apex court registry was not accepting his application.

Last week, SC had sentenced Justice Karnan to six months in jail while holding him guilty of contempt of court. It was a landmark ruling, as it is for the first time ever that a sitting High Court judge has been sentenced. The apex court had ordered the immediate arrest of Karnan.

Justice Karnan has been accused of circulation of disparaging letters against sitting High Court judges of the Madras High Court. He also allegedly wrote about Supreme Court judges in his letters to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).