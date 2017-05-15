Nation, Current Affairs

Regret backing DMK in 1996; my name used for political gains: Rajnikanth

ANI
Published May 15, 2017, 12:03 pm IST
Updated May 15, 2017, 12:08 pm IST
He also said, 'if in case I decide to join politics, then those making money will not be entertained'.
Iconic Tamil actor Rajinikanth. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Iconic Tamil actor Rajinikanth. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chennai: Claiming it to be a 'political accident', iconic Tamil actor Rajinikanth who held a 'darbar' with his fans after a massive gap of eight years, admitted on Monday that he committed a mistake by supporting DMK-led alliance 21 years ago.

Continuing to maintain his intriguing stand over joining politics, Rajinikanth further asserted that some people used his name for 'political gains'.

Addressing his fans in Chennai, the superstar said, "Some of my fans urged me to join politics and it's not bad even to enter politics, but making money out of this is bad."

However, the star added, "If in case I decide to join politics, then those making money will not be entertained."

"God made me an actor and I promise Rajini will never ever disappoint his fans in acting," he added.

Earlier, the 66-year-old actor was suppose to hold a similar meeting but had to postpone it on a request made by them for individual photographs for which more number of group interactions was required. The last such meeting with fans was in 2009, post his 'Sivaji' success.

In 1996, Rajinikanth had lent his support to the DMK-TMC (Tamil Manila Congress).

Rajinikanth's entry into politics has been the subject of speculations for many years. Like MG Ramachandran and late J Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu, and N.T. Rama Rao in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

One of the reasons for speculations surrounding Rajinikanth's political foray is his personal camaraderie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In April 2014, just before the polls, Modi had called on Rajinikanth in Chennai while on a campaign trail. Although he claimed the meeting was not political, but many saw political undertones to it. With the demise of Jayalalithaa, it is expected that a politically ambitious (Bharatiya Janata Party) BJP would try to strengthen its presence in Tamil Nadu.

Tags: rajinikanth, dmk political alliance, darbar with fans
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Rajiniknath during the meet-and-greet session with fans in Chennai on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)

Huge turnout as Rajinikanth meets fans after 8 years in Chennai

There was a massive turnout of fans queuing outside the hall to catch a glimpse of the megastar.
15 May 2017 10:39 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Salman Khan missed the launch of the first song from his film 'Tubelight', which was screened for select media in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team Tubelight launches first song of film without Salman Khan
Bollywood stars stepped out in their stylish best and were clicked by the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Anushka, Kareena, Jacqueline, other stars spread their charm around
Manisha Koirala had an enjoyable time as she promoted her film 'Dear Maya' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Manisha Koirala laughs her heart out on Kapil Sharma's show
The screening of the films 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' and 'Sarkar 3', which released on Friday, were held in Mumbai on Thursday, where numerous celebrities were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars catch screening of Meri Pyaari Bindu and Sarkar 3
Justin Bieber's performance at his his first-ever India concert that took place in Mumbai on Wednesday received a thumbs up from his fans, with a good number of Bollywood stars also attending it. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Justin Bieber's India gig leaves fans swooning, B'wood stars also attend
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana promoted their upcoming film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti and Ayushmann promote Meri Pyaari Bindu in Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

JFK home renovation castoffs are transformed into art

A house that was once the residence of President John F. Kennedy is surrounded by trees in Hyannis Port, Mass. Pieces of the home can now be called pieces of art. (Photo: AP)
 

Bad news: MP3 is officially dead

AAC or Advanced Audio Coding is the current standard in the world of digital audio as it tries to retain the original quality while reducing digital file sizes.
 

US: Police dog ‘Casper’ takes bullet for his partner, saves cop’s life

PBSO K9 Kasper took a bullet that was meant for his K9 Partner. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Apple’s Siri is voiced by this 67-year-old singer

(Representational image)
 

Rising Pune Supergiant will miss Ben Stokes in play-offs, says Steve Smith

Ben Stokes, who was the costliest player of IPL, scored 316 runs from 12 games with 103 not out being his highest and picked up 12 wickets from as many games. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2017, a season to forget for Royal Challengers Bangalore, says Virat Kohli

"It's been a season to forget, a season to reflect on. We've got a great chance to look at all the things we've done wrong and refresh as a franchise," said a disappointed Virat Kohli. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hearing on polygamy, nikah halala later; focus only on triple talaq: SC

Activists of Joint Movement Committee protest on the issue of triple talaq at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chhattisgarh: Jawan injured in gunbattle with Naxals dies

(File photo/Representational)

SC denies urgent hearing of Justice Karnan's plea to recall arrest order

Justice Karnan

Youth of Kashmir should question those who instigate them: Jitendra Singh

MoS, PMO, Jitendra Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF in Gurdaspur

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham