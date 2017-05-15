Nation, Current Affairs

Petrol price cut by Rs 2.16 per litre, diesel by Rs 2.10

PTI
Published May 15, 2017, 11:46 pm IST
Updated May 16, 2017, 2:25 am IST
Prior to that, petrol price was hiked by Rs 1.39 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.04 a litre from April 16.
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: Petrol price was today cut by Rs2.16 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.10 a litre, reversing the four week trend of rising rates.

The reduction, which will be effective from midnight tonight, comes on back of a marginal 2 paise a litre increase in petrol and 52 paise per litre hike in diesel rates effected from May 1.

Prior to that, petrol price was hiked by Rs 1.39 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.04 a litre from April 16. Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's largest fuel retailer, said the price of petrol is being reduced by Rs 2.16 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 2.10 - both excluding state levies.

Actual reduction in price will be more after taking into account local VAT. Petrol in Delhi will cost Rs 65.32 a litre from tomorrow as against Rs 68.09 currently. Similarly, a litre of diesel will be priced at Rs 54.90 as compared to Rs 57.35 at present.

"The current level of international product prices of petrol and diesel and INR-USD exchange rate warrant decrease in selling price of petrol and diesel, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers with this price revision," IOC said in a statement.

The movement of prices in the international oil market and INR-USD exchange rate will continue to be monitored closely and developing trends of the market will be reflected in future price changes, it said.

Tags: petrol price
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted by camera persons at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Akshay spend time with daughters, Deepika leaves for Cannes
Estranged couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan took their kids out for lunch on the occasion of Mother's Day in Mumbai on Sunday. Hrithik's parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan were also spotted along with them. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan take kids out for lunch on Mother's Day
Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and several other Bollywood celebrities were present along with politicians and other celebrities at the launch of politician Praful Patel's book on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar launch Praful Patel's book with other celebs
Salman Khan missed the launch of the first song from his film 'Tubelight', which was screened for select media in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team Tubelight launches first song of film without Salman Khan
Bollywood stars stepped out in their stylish best and were clicked by the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Anushka, Kareena, Jacqueline, other stars spread their charm around
Manisha Koirala had an enjoyable time as she promoted her film 'Dear Maya' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Manisha Koirala laughs her heart out on Kapil Sharma's show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This virtual reality headset makes men feel like they are having sex with a pornstar

The production company called VR Bangers has launched a campaign to convince men to use virtual reality while having sex with their wives to have a better sex life. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Cyberattacks level off after global pushback, but fears persist

President Vladimir Putin denied Russia, which has been accused of cyber meddling in several countries around the world in recent years, had anything to do with an attack that hit hundreds of thousands of computers.
 

80-year-old woman sells goats to build toilet for centenarian mother-in-law

Chandana from the Anantapur village in Kanpur sold six of her goats so she could collect money to build a toilet for her 102-year-old mother-in-law. (Photo: Twitter)
 

What is the mystery behind Deepika's missing 'RK' tattoo from her latest ad?

A still from Deepika Padukone's recent Bangladeshi ad.
 

Venom of deadly Brazilian spider may cure erectile dysfunction

The fraction causing an erection has been identified (Photo: AFP)
 

Dhoni has been instrumental in Steve Smith’s success as RPS captain: Ben Stokes

MS Dhoni has been instrumental behind Steve Smith’s leadership, says Ben Stokes. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Expat killed in Bahrain

Mallesh is survived by wife Nagamani, who makes beedies, son Kranthi Kumar, who completed Intermediate I year and younger son Teja, who completed Class VIII.(Photo: Representational Image)

Telangana: Old buses to be taken off roads

Institutes must upload details of new drivers in the transport department’s websitewww.transport.telangana.gov.in immediately (Photo: DC)

Telangana: IT layoffs common in industry, says KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

Telangana: KT Rama Rao for open defecation free districts

KT Rama Rao

Missing boy’s father moves Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham