Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF in Gurdaspur

PTI
Published May 15, 2017, 10:42 am IST
Updated May 15, 2017, 10:42 am IST
The official said that the area where the incident took place is surrounded by the Ravi River from three sides.
Amritsar: An intruder from Pakistan was shot dead by the Border Security Force early today in Bariyala in Gurdaspur Sector.

BSF personnel spotted some suspicious movement near the fence along the Indo-Pak border, a BSF official said.

He said despite repeated warning by the BSF personnel the intruder kept on marching towards the Indian side after which the troops opened fire at him.

The official said that the area where the incident took place is surrounded by the Ravi River from three sides.

Asked if any recovery has been made from the spot where the intruder was shot dead, he said the search operation in the area was under progress.

