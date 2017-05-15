Maharashtra: Producer ends life, blames wife on Facebook

Mumbai: A Pune-based film producer, Atul Tapkir, committed suicide on Sunday in a room booked by him at Hotel President on Karve Road, Pune.

Tapkir had produced a Marathi movie Dhol Tashe in 2013, which flopped miserably at the box office.

Police said Tapkir consumed poison to kill himself. He had allegedly posted a suicide note on Facebook on the intervening night of Sunday.

In his suicide note, Tapkir said that he was fed up of the constant fights with his wife and would like to be in peace with his late mother on Mother’s Day.

Inspector Pramod Gaikwad of Deccan Gymkhana police station in Pune said that the police received a call at 2.30 am stating that Tapkir had committed suicide by consuming poison. “A team reached the spot and started investigating the matter,” he said.

The police found the suicide note that Tapkir had posted on his FB account. He left his laptop on in the hotel room. The police contacted his family members, whom they will question on the suicide.