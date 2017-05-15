RJD Chief Lalu Yadav plans to hold rally against BJP

Patna: RJD Chief Lalu Yadav has planned to hold a rally in August to “expose BJP’s failure”. Mr Yadav also urged all non-NDA parties to form an alliance at the national level to stop BJP from coming to power in 2019.

Mr Yadav further said that the rally will be attended by most of the non-NDA parties including Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal and Osidha Chief Ministers and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

“BJP has failed on all fronts and through this rally, we will expose their entire lie”, RJD chief Lalu Yadav said in Patna on Sunday.

However, the JD(U) which is running the grand secular alliance government in Bihar with RJD and Congress has not yet confirmed their plans regarding attending the public meeting. Speaking on the issue JD(U) state president Basisth Narayan Singh said that “the party will decide about attending the political event at the right time”.

Sources said the JD(U) has been trying to maintain a safe distance from the RJD ever since BJP presented documents regarding Mr Yadav’s involvement in the land scam.