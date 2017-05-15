Nation, Current Affairs

Kapil Mishra breaks fast, to lodge plaint with CBI, CBDT against Kejriwal

PTI
Published May 15, 2017, 9:20 pm IST
Updated May 15, 2017, 9:20 pm IST
The former water minister of Delhi had yesterday accused Kejriwal and AAP of 'massive' financial irregularities.
Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra talking to the media after he was discharged from RML Hospital in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Monday broke his fast and was discharged from the hospital where he was admitted after he had fainted at a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday.

Soon after being discharged, Mishra said he would go to the offices of the CBI and the Central Board of Direct Taxes to lodge complaints against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal whom he had accused of corruption.

The former Delhi minister termed his fast as "satyagraha" against Kejriwal.

Taking a dig at Mishra, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "There cannot be a 'satyagraha' on the basis of lies."

The former water minister of Delhi had yesterday accused Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of "massive" financial irregularities while taking donations.

Mishra said doctors at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital refused to discharge him until he broke his fast.

Mishra had been on a fast for the past six days in protest against the Aam Aadmi Party's refusal to disclose details of five party leaders' travels abroad.

"Doctors won't discharge until i start taking liquids. I have to go to CBI and CBDT. Starting on liquids now," he tweeted.

"Tommorow case of Hawala, Black Money, Money Laundering & Operating through shell companies will be filed in CBI & CBDT against Arvind Kejriwal Ji," he said on another tweet.

