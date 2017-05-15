Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao on ‘mission cover-up’: TDP, CPM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 15, 2017, 1:00 am IST
Updated May 15, 2017, 2:11 am IST
CPM MLA Sunnam Rajaiah condemned the CM’s new initiative, saying that it was only to divert the attention of the farmers.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam and the CPM on Sunday described Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s request to poets and artistes to prepare songs and dramas over the various initiatives taken by the state government for the welfare of the farmers as a “publicity stunt”.

In a statement, CPM MLA Sunnam Rajaiah condemned the CM’s new initiative, saying that it was only to divert the attention of the farmers from the growing unrest among the farming community that is not getting remunerative prices for chilli, paddy, red gram and other produce.

He said the government has so far not sanctioned a single rupee as compensation to farmers who lost crops on account of natural calamities and due to spurious seeds. “The state government did not provide succour to the families of those farmers who committed suicide, yet it wants publicity in the form of poets and writers coming out with various theme songs and dramas,” Mr Rajaiah said.

He said that the government did not bring the Seed Act as promised by it three years ago but was continuing with the policy of helping seed manufacturing companies to flourish in the state.

“Without providing relief, which the farmers want, it is not proper for the government to go for publicity gimmicks, Mr Rajaiah said.

Elsewhere, former MP and TD politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy termed the Chief Minister’s request as an attempt to insult farmers who are the worst sufferers today.

“It’s only a bid to cover up the state government’s failure to provide better prices for farmers’ produce across the state,” he said.

Mr Chandrasekhar Reddy said that without any clear cut policy on agriculture and farming sector, the state government was trying to deceive both farmers and the public.

“The theme songs and dramas on the so-called welfare of the farmers is intended to benefit only the TRS party workers,” the TD leader said.  

“What kind of song do the poets have to write about? Free fertiliser supply that is supposed to take place only next May? I appeal to the poets and artistes that they better write songs highlighting the pitiable condition of farmers and send them to the Chief Minister,”  Mr Chandrasekhar Reddy said.

chief minister k chandrasekhar rao
India, Telangana, Hyderabad

