EC bribery case: Delhi court extends Dhinakaran's custody till May 29

ANI
Published May 15, 2017, 4:27 pm IST
Updated May 15, 2017, 4:27 pm IST
TTV Dhinakaran with Delhi Police officials. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of ousted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran till May 29.

Dhinakaran was produced before a Delhi court through video conferencing.

Earlier, the Delhi Crime Branch recovered Dhinakaran's five bank accounts from Chennai, through which transactions of huge amount were carried out, after which police sought for further remand of the ousted AIADMK leader.

As per sources, most of the amounts were paid to a Hawala Operator.

Dhinakaran's Chartered Accountant was also called by the crime branch for questioning in the matter.

The crime branch officials also recovered mobile phone of alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from Chennai and also found the details of communication between Chandrashekhar and Dhinakaran.

Dhinakaran had reportedly, through Chandrashekhar, sought the 'Two Leaves' symbol of the AIADMK by allegedly trying to bribe an Election Commission official.

The Crime Branch recovered approximately Rs. 1.3 crore and two luxury cars, a BMW and a Mercedes from Chandrashekhar.

Chandrasekhar was picked up from the Hyatt hotel and was produced at the residence of Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry, who allowed the Delhi Police's plea to interrogate the accused for eight days.

During his third day of interrogation by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, Dhinakaran finally accepted that he met Chandrashekhar, the man alleged to be the middleman in his bribery dealing with the Election Commission.

Dhinakaran, sources said, initially refused to have known Chandrashekhar.

He later accepted meeting him when Chandrashekhar himself gave the details of his meeting with the former.

