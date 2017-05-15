Case likely against state BJP chief for spreading false info: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said a case would be registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Kummanom Rajasekharan, if necessary, for allegedly "spreading false reports" related to the killing of an RSS worker in Kannur.

Vijayan was replying to a notice for an adjournment motion moved by the Congress-led UDF opposition on the alleged breakdown of law and order in Kannur following the killing of Choorakad Biju, allegedly by CPI(M) workers, on May 12.

Referring to a video in a Facebook post of BJP state President Kummanom Rajasekharan that showed "celebrations by CPI(M) workers over the killing of Biju," Vijayan said the BJP leader should explain where the celebration took place.

"It is incorrect and illegal. Case would be registered if necessary after examining all aspects", Vijayan said.

He maintained that police acted swiftly to prevent occurrence of violence in the area. Two persons have also been taken into custody in connection with the incident, he added.

Vijayan said no one should spread false reports and priority should be given to strengthen peace efforts in the area.

The chief minister said the murder of Biju should be seen as an isolated incident which should not come in the way of the peace process and sought the cooperation of all parties concerned.

The House also saw the coming together of ruling LDF and UDF members in opposing state BJP's demand for clamping of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Kannur district.

Both LDF and UDF also denounced the outburst of BJP state leader Shoba Surendran against Governor P Sathasivam.

She had recently said that the governor should quit if he is "afraid" of Pinarayi Vijayan. She also said if the Governor had "some respect" for the post he holds, he should take action against the government.

Slamming the BJP for criticising Sathasivam, Vijayan said the saffron party was trying to ensure the Centre's intervention by threatening the governor.

"Some BJP leaders in Delhi had also stated that they will not allow CPI(M) leaders to enter New Delhi. All these show the fascist character of the saffron party", he said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala wanted the BJP to withdraw its statement against Sathasivam and said the "saffron party should not think that the governor is a tool in their hands".

Chennithala also said the UDF does not agree with the demand for imposition of AFSPA in Kannur.

Lone BJP member and former Union Minister O Rajagopal played down the remark against the governor by Surendran, saying it was not the view of the party.

"It was only an emotional outburst of a young leader", he said.

On the demand for AFSPA, Vijayan made it clear that there was no situation in the state that warranted the imposition of the act, which he said had only attracted widespread criticism from all sections of society.

Vijayan also brought up the alleged "excesses of the army under the cover of AFSPA, where the act was in force."

Later, UDF and BJP members staged a walkout when speaker P Sreeramakrishnan refused leave for a debate on the issue.

The RSS worker was hacked to death at Payyanur town in Kannur district, that has witnessed a series of clashes between ruling CPI(M) and RSS for the past one year.

Biju was an accused in a case relating to the killing of CPI(M) activist C V Dhanraj in 2016.