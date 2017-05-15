Nation, Current Affairs

Case likely against state BJP chief for spreading false info: Kerala CM

PTI
Published May 15, 2017, 6:36 pm IST
Updated May 15, 2017, 6:36 pm IST
Vijayan attacked Kerala BJP chief Rajasekharan for a video showing CPI(M) workers celebrating an RSS worker's death.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)
 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said a case would be registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Kummanom Rajasekharan, if necessary, for allegedly "spreading false reports" related to the killing of an RSS worker in Kannur.

Vijayan was replying to a notice for an adjournment motion moved by the Congress-led UDF opposition on the alleged breakdown of law and order in Kannur following the killing of Choorakad Biju, allegedly by CPI(M) workers, on May 12.

Referring to a video in a Facebook post of BJP state President Kummanom Rajasekharan that showed "celebrations by CPI(M) workers over the killing of Biju," Vijayan said the BJP leader should explain where the celebration took place.

"It is incorrect and illegal. Case would be registered if necessary after examining all aspects", Vijayan said.

He maintained that police acted swiftly to prevent occurrence of violence in the area. Two persons have also been taken into custody in connection with the incident, he added.

Vijayan said no one should spread false reports and priority should be given to strengthen peace efforts in the area.

The chief minister said the murder of Biju should be seen as an isolated incident which should not come in the way of the peace process and sought the cooperation of all parties concerned.

The House also saw the coming together of ruling LDF and UDF members in opposing state BJP's demand for clamping of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Kannur district.

Both LDF and UDF also denounced the outburst of BJP state leader Shoba Surendran against Governor P Sathasivam.

She had recently said that the governor should quit if he is "afraid" of Pinarayi Vijayan. She also said if the Governor had "some respect" for the post he holds, he should take action against the government.

Slamming the BJP for criticising Sathasivam, Vijayan said the saffron party was trying to ensure the Centre's intervention by threatening the governor.

"Some BJP leaders in Delhi had also stated that they will not allow CPI(M) leaders to enter New Delhi. All these show the fascist character of the saffron party", he said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala wanted the BJP to withdraw its statement against Sathasivam and said the "saffron party should not think that the governor is a tool in their hands".

Chennithala also said the UDF does not agree with the demand for imposition of AFSPA in Kannur.

Lone BJP member and former Union Minister O Rajagopal played down the remark against the governor by Surendran, saying it was not the view of the party.

"It was only an emotional outburst of a young leader", he said.

On the demand for AFSPA, Vijayan made it clear that there was no situation in the state that warranted the imposition of the act, which he said had only attracted widespread criticism from all sections of society.

Vijayan also brought up the alleged "excesses of the army under the cover of AFSPA, where the act was in force."

Later, UDF and BJP members staged a walkout when speaker P Sreeramakrishnan refused leave for a debate on the issue.

The RSS worker was hacked to death at Payyanur town in Kannur district, that has witnessed a series of clashes between ruling CPI(M) and RSS for the past one year.

Biju was an accused in a case relating to the killing of CPI(M) activist C V Dhanraj in 2016.

Tags: pinarayi vijayan, kerala news, rss worker killed, choorakad biju
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

Related Stories

The car parked on a roadside is suspected to have been abandoned by the killers, fearing the presence of police.

Kerala RSS worker's murder: Police identifies killers, seizes car

The Innova car, suspected to be used by the killers of RSS worker Biju, was found abandoned.
15 May 2017 6:39 AM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)

Kerala CM says RSS worker's killing unfortunate; BJP demands AFSPA in Kannur

A BJP delegation led by O Rajagopal, has submitted a memorandum to the Governor to impose AFPSA in Kannur.
13 May 2017 4:05 PM
Kerala Governor P Sathasivam

RSS worker murder: Governor seeks action, Kannur on alert

The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the BJP in Kannur and Mahe on Saturday was total and peaceful.
14 May 2017 6:46 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Armenian fashion illustrator Edgar Artis makes the most outstanding sketches out of pizza, ear buds, cinnamon rolls and even flowers. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Artist uses everyday objects to make unique fashion sketches
Buddha Purnima marks Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death where devout followers offer prayers. (Photo: AP)

Sri Lankan devotees celebrate Buddha Purnima in Colombo
Shannon Dermody is a Philadelphia-based photographer who is portrayed Disney princesses in situation which were never told to us as kids because of the ideal-ending factor. (Photo: Facebook/ShannonDermodyPhotography)

Photographer portrays Disney princesses being victims of social evils
The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

80-year-old woman sells goats to build toilet for centenarian mother-in-law

Chandana from the Anantapur village in Kanpur sold six of her goats so she could collect money to build a toilet for her 102-year-old mother-in-law. (Photo: Twitter)
 

What is the mystery behind Deepika's missing 'RK' tattoo from her latest ad?

A still from Deepika Padukone's recent Bangladeshi ad.
 

Venom of deadly Brazilian spider may cure erectile dysfunction

The fraction causing an erection has been identified (Photo: AFP)
 

Dhoni has been instrumental in Steve Smith’s success as RPS captain: Ben Stokes

MS Dhoni has been instrumental behind Steve Smith’s leadership, says Ben Stokes. (Photo: AFP)
 

Team India play the Aussie way under Virat Kohli, says Steve Smith

Steve Smith played down the level of sledging in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, saying that the cricketers must be given the scope to express themselves on the field, as they have to play under a lot of pressure. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rishabh Pant will be a very important player for Team India: Rahul Dravid

" (Rishabh) Pant overcame that tragedy and did consistently well throughout the season. I am sure he will go on to become a very important player for India," said Rahul Dravid. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AK Viswanathan takes charge as Commissioner of Police

A K Viswanathan, former Additional Commandant General, Home Guards, takes charge as Commissioner of Police on Monday. (File photo)

Lies being peddled to overshadow Karunanidhi's role in metro rail project: DMK

DMK Working President and Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin and his father M Karunanidhi. (Photo: DC)

Bihar: Dead lizard in mid-day meal; 27 children hospitalised

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

UP: Village barbers devise unique way to resolve community conflict

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Marriage of Muslim woman during 'iddat' not void: Delhi court

(Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham