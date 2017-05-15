Bihar: Dead lizard in mid-day meal; 27 children hospitalised

Bihar: As many as 27 children fell ill on Monday after they ate the mid-day meal in which a dead lizard was found.

The incident took place in Bihar's Jamui. The children have been rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

This comes to light after a baby snake, also known as a 'snakelet' was found in the food served to children in Rajkeeya Girls Senior Secondary School in Haryana's Faridabad.

On finding the snakelet, the children were immediately stopped from consuming the meal, but unfortunately some students had already eaten portions of it.

Some students even vomited as soon as they had eaten the meal.

When the principal and other teachers were tasting the food, they saw the snakelet after which they immediately intimated the other students to not eat it.

The students were taken aback upon discovering the reptile in their food. They admitted that they often got a 'stale smell' from the food generally, but this was something which was terrifying for them.

Braj Bala, the school's principal informed about the same to higher officials and Iskcon food relief foundation, the organisation supplying mid-day meal.

The other schools, where the same food was supplied, were also apprised about the same.