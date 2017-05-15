12 students end life in Madhya Pradesh over marks

Bhopal: At least a dozen students, including six girls, have ended their lives and two others attempted suicide in Madhya Pradesh in last 48 hours owing to poor performance by them in the class X and XII examinations conducted by the state board whose results declared on Saturday afternoon.

A brother-sister duo of Satna district committed suicide leaving their parents devastated by hanging themselves in their respective rooms, police said.

A student, committed suicide by injecting himself with a toxic substance when he found his score (74.4 per cent) in the exam was much below his expectation of 90 percent, police said.

Another student, Kanchan Dubey of Jabalpur town committed suicide by throwing herself in front of a running train after she failed in class XII examination.

MP Board of Secondary Education has opened a counseling centre to help students who get depressed following poor results in examinations.

“We have received more than 20,000 SOS calls from students who have either failed to clear their exams or could not fare well in the exams seeking advice how to deal with the situation, in the last 48 hours”, an officer in the centre said.