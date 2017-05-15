Nation, Current Affairs

12 students end life in Madhya Pradesh over marks

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 15, 2017, 6:59 am IST
Updated May 15, 2017, 6:59 am IST
A brother-sister duo of Satna district committed suicide leaving their parents devastated.
Representational image
 Representational image

Bhopal: At least a dozen students, including six girls, have ended their lives and two others attempted suicide in Madhya Pradesh in last 48 hours owing to poor performance by them in the class X and XII examinations conducted by the state board whose results declared on Saturday afternoon.

A brother-sister duo of Satna district committed suicide leaving their parents devastated by hanging themselves in their respective rooms, police said.

A student, committed suicide by injecting himself with a toxic substance when he found his score (74.4 per cent) in the exam was much below his expectation of 90 percent, police said.

Another student, Kanchan Dubey of Jabalpur town committed suicide by throwing herself in front of a running train after she failed in class XII examination.

MP Board of Secondary Education has opened a counseling centre to help students who get depressed following poor results in examinations.

“We have received more than 20,000 SOS calls from students who have either failed to clear their exams or could not fare well in the exams seeking advice how to deal with the situation, in the last 48 hours”, an officer in the centre said.

Tags: attempted suicide, hanging
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

These yoga asanas boost sex life for men by keeping erectile issues at bay

Erectile dysfunction is prevalent among men beyond a certain age (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Men pay woman to humiliate them and she says it saves their marriage

Ari is a professional dominatrix (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh-American officer becomes first from community to join Indianapolis police dept

He said it has been his dream to become an officer since he was a child. (Photo: Facebook)
 

India sets out to light up UK with 100 million LED bulbs

(Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Doing laundry in Outer Space? She's working on a solution for that

Christina Morrison presented her research at the 2017 Arizona Space Grant Symposium in Tempe. This fall she will begin graduate studies in environmental engineering at one of the several universities where she has been accepted. (Photo credit: Irma Perez)
 

Now you will be able to copy-paste from PC to your smartphone

The feature will require all of your devices to be logged in with your Microsoft account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

STP rule: Apartment body to drag BWSSB to court

BWSSB

Trees fall, power supply hit: Rain exposes Bengaluru’s fragile infra

A tree branch crashes over vehicles in Jayanagar, Bengaluru after heavy rains on Sunday evening (Photo: R. Samuel)

Normal monsoon forecast for Karnataka, to reach by May-end

Monsoon is set to hit the state early this year by May last week, KSNDMC says it will be normal or close to normal.

Bengaluru: Royals support Jayamahal tree relocation

The planned tree translocation at Jayamahal.

Karnataka: Double whammy - Sewage and broken roads

The blocks in the sewer line near Nagavara main road have made life miserable for nearby residents of Kushal Nagar, as they have to deal with overflowing sewage and stench.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham