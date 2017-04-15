Nation, Current Affairs

Woman Cong worker accuses Ajay Maken of harassment, joins AAP

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2017, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2017, 12:15 pm IST
Rachna Sachdeva also claimed that Maken has threatened her and she has been receiving threat calls from unknown numbers.
Congress leader Ajay Maken
 Congress leader Ajay Maken

New Delhi: A woman Congress worker quit the party on Friday to join the AAP and accused Ajay Maken and other senior leaders of mental harassment and criminal intimidation.

Rachna Sachdeva, who was the Babarpur president of the Mahila Congress, in her complaint at Tughlak Road Police Station, accused Delhi Congress chief Maken, Mahila Congress president Shobha Oza and party leader Netta D'Souza of mental harassment and criminal intimidation, police said.

She also claimed that Maken has threatened her and she has been receiving threat calls from unknown numbers.

"We have received the complaint and are looking into it. All the allegations made by her are non-cognisable in nature. As of now, no FIR has been lodged," a senior police officer said.

Maken was not available for comment. Welcoming Sachdeva into the party fold, AAP's Delhi unit convener Dilip Pandey said, this (allegation of mental harassment and criminal intimidation) reflects the Congress' "anti-women and anti-Dalit stand."

Apart from Sachdeva, some 13 local-level leaders from both the Congress and the BJP also joined the AAP.

Tags: ajay maken, congress, aap
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

From early 1942 until late 1944, transport trains delivered Jews to the camp's gas chambers from all over German-occupied Europe, where they were killed with the pesticide Zyklon B.

In pics: Survivors mark 72nd anniversary of Nazi Concentration Camp
In the West, it is also the last week of Lent, and includes Palm Sunday, Holy Wednesday (Spy Wednesday), Maundy Thursday (Holy Thursday), Good Friday (Holy Friday), and Holy Saturday.

In pics: Italy marks Holy Week — a week just before Easter
Smoke fills the air as ultra-Orthodox Jews burn leavened items in final preparation for the Passover holiday in Jerusalem.

In pics: Israel Passover — biblically derived Jewish holiday
Bombs tore through two Egyptian churches in different cities as worshippers were marking Palm Sunday, killing at least 44 people and wounding around 126 in an assault claimed by the ISIS. (Photo: AP)

Palm Sunday: Twin bombings at Egypt's Coptic churches kill dozens
A truck ploughed into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday

In pics: Terror attack in Sweden; 4 killed, 2 arrested
Kites fly in the sky during the 31st International Kite Festival in Berck, northern France on Thursday.

In pics: France celebrates 31st International Kite Festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Unsend' message feature, new shortcuts in test on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is also testing new shortcuts for formatting text on a beta version of the app on Android
 

Watch: 'Chhilka' Ranveer locks horns with 'Milkha' Farhan in a thrilling race

Ranveer and Farhan on the sets of 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and a screengrab from the video.
 

Red iPhone 7 now available in India, with price cut of Rs 4,000

(PRODUCT) RED variant of iPhone 7 and iPhone7 Plus
 

Virat Kohli changes Instagram picture alongside ladylove Anushka Sharma

The display picture is most likely one from the time both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's Goa-wedding last December. (Photo: Virat Kohli Instagram)
 

In a first, doctors successfully operate on baby with 8 limbs at Delhi hospital

The boy's father Sarwed Ahmed Nadar flew the infant to India for surgery, where doctors performed a three-stage operation to remove the unnecessary limbs. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Survey reveals the kind of porn that women enjoy watching

Oral sex topped the list of search terms (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amid row over Kulbhushan Jadhav, India cancels maritime talks with Pak

Journalists look at an image of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

Quit as defence minister due to pressure of key issues such as Kashmir: Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar addressing press conference in Panaji. (Photo: PTI)

Goa tourism minister says tourists create nuisance after having liquor

Representational image

Srinagar bypoll results: Counting underway, Farooq Abdullah leading

Former Union Minister and Congress-National Conference joint candidate Farooq Abdullah shows victory sign as his son and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah looks on outside a polling station during voting for Srinagar parliamentary seat. (Photo: PTI)

National College-Yelechanahalli stretch: BMRCL keeps Bengaluru guessing

It took them two more years to begin trial runs, and yet the line isn't ready.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham