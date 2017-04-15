Woman Cong worker accuses Ajay Maken of harassment, joins AAP

New Delhi: A woman Congress worker quit the party on Friday to join the AAP and accused Ajay Maken and other senior leaders of mental harassment and criminal intimidation.

Rachna Sachdeva, who was the Babarpur president of the Mahila Congress, in her complaint at Tughlak Road Police Station, accused Delhi Congress chief Maken, Mahila Congress president Shobha Oza and party leader Netta D'Souza of mental harassment and criminal intimidation, police said.

She also claimed that Maken has threatened her and she has been receiving threat calls from unknown numbers.

"We have received the complaint and are looking into it. All the allegations made by her are non-cognisable in nature. As of now, no FIR has been lodged," a senior police officer said.

Maken was not available for comment. Welcoming Sachdeva into the party fold, AAP's Delhi unit convener Dilip Pandey said, this (allegation of mental harassment and criminal intimidation) reflects the Congress' "anti-women and anti-Dalit stand."

Apart from Sachdeva, some 13 local-level leaders from both the Congress and the BJP also joined the AAP.