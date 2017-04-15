 LIVE !  :  KKR completed a remarkable comeback, to defeat SRH at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. (Photo: BCCI) KKR vs SRH: Robin Uthappa heroics help KKR complete comeback win over SRH
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Videos of J&K youths allegedly being beaten by jawans surface online

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2017, 7:06 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2017, 7:06 pm IST
In one of the videos, a student is purportedly seen pinned to the ground by four army personnel and being thrashed with a cane.
(Photo: Twitter)
 (Photo: Twitter)

Srinagar: Two videos, purportedly showing army soldiers beating youths and forcing them to chant anti-Pakistan slogans, are doing rounds on the social media here, amid allegations of human rights violation by the security forces in Kashmir.

In one of the videos, a student of Pulwama Degree College is purportedly seen pinned to the ground by four army personnel and being thrashed with a cane.

In the second video, three youths are purportedly seen in an army vehicle and being forced by a soldier to abuse Pakistan and chant slogan "Pakistan murdabad".

"Azaadi chahiyay tumko? (Do you want freedom?)", the soldier is seen asking the youths before slapping them and hitting them with a stick.

One of the youths in the army vehicle seems to be injured as blood is seen oozing from his forehead in the video.

It is not yet clear who shot the videos but they are being circulated across the social media platforms, leading to condemnation from the netizens of Kashmir.

On Saturday, a video went viral on social media in which a youth was seen allegedly tied to an army jeep as a human shield against stone pelting and paraded through several villages in Budgam district.

The video drew widespread condemnation, with former chief minister Omar Abdullah terming it as "shocking" and prompting Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to seek a detailed report from the state police.

Army also began an internal investigation into the incident.

No army or defence officials were available for a comment on Saturday's videos.

Tags: social media, video, jawan, youth beaten up
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Related Stories

Youth tied up to an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo: video grab)

Video of Kashmir youth tied to Army jeep as human shield goes viral

The video was reportedly shot in Budgam district where miscreants disrupted polling during Sunday's bypoll.
14 Apr 2017 1:52 PM
Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Will look into video of man tied to army jeep in Kashmir: Rajnath

The video showed a man tied to an army jeep, purportedly to be used as a human shield against stone pelters.
14 Apr 2017 9:54 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Dad photoshops daughter in terrifying situations for heart-warming reason
Locals in Thailand celebrate the Buddhist New Year of Songkran by entertaining tourists with water sprays from elephants. (Photo: AP)

Tourists celebrate Buddhist New Year in Thailand
For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now get money from a vending machine in exchange of plastic trash

NDMC has also given a contract to the same start-up company to install similar machines in other areas of the national capital as well.
 

Sanjay Dutt issued non-bailable warrant for allegedly threatening producer

Sanjay has skipped two court cases in this matter earlier.
 

Moto E4 and E4 Plus leak, reveal premium build and more

The Moto E4 adorns a metal body for the both the standard as well as the Plus versions.
 

Delhi: Video shows 'porn clip' playing at Rajiv Chowk metro station

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Racist poster saying ‘Prohibit blacks and dogs’ at milk shop goes viral

The photo at a milk shop on Burleigh Road in Melbourne has now gone viral and many people are criticising it for the racist statement. (Photo:Twitter/funkycarbon)
 

Watch: Varun and Taapsee are acing Judwaa's iconic song during rehearsals

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kannada TV channel CEO held for alleged extortion, blackmail

Representational image (Photo: File)

BJP will try to come to power in Odisha in 2019: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: File)

Live: Modi holds roadshow ahead of BJP's national meet in Bhubaneshwar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI Twitter)

J&K: 20 injured in clash between protesters, security forces in Pulwama

Representational image (Photo: File)

Minor boy killed, one hurt in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Representational image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham