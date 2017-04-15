Videos of J&K youths allegedly being beaten by jawans surface online

Srinagar: Two videos, purportedly showing army soldiers beating youths and forcing them to chant anti-Pakistan slogans, are doing rounds on the social media here, amid allegations of human rights violation by the security forces in Kashmir.

In one of the videos, a student of Pulwama Degree College is purportedly seen pinned to the ground by four army personnel and being thrashed with a cane.

In the second video, three youths are purportedly seen in an army vehicle and being forced by a soldier to abuse Pakistan and chant slogan "Pakistan murdabad".

"Azaadi chahiyay tumko? (Do you want freedom?)", the soldier is seen asking the youths before slapping them and hitting them with a stick.

One of the youths in the army vehicle seems to be injured as blood is seen oozing from his forehead in the video.

It is not yet clear who shot the videos but they are being circulated across the social media platforms, leading to condemnation from the netizens of Kashmir.

On Saturday, a video went viral on social media in which a youth was seen allegedly tied to an army jeep as a human shield against stone pelting and paraded through several villages in Budgam district.

The video drew widespread condemnation, with former chief minister Omar Abdullah terming it as "shocking" and prompting Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to seek a detailed report from the state police.

Army also began an internal investigation into the incident.

No army or defence officials were available for a comment on Saturday's videos.