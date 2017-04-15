 LIVE !  :  Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders, who have won their last two games, will be eager to complete a hat-trick wins while Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eager to get back to winning ways after being defeated in their previous game against Mumbai Indians. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first
 
Nation, Current Affairs

TRS men undertake 'coolie' works for organising party plenary

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2017, 2:57 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2017, 3:28 pm IST
Earlier, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced that he too would do some "coolie work" to raise money.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: Agriculture and other manual work besides making tea/coffee are some of the "coolie" jobs being "symbolically" undertaken by ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samithi leaders in Telangana to collect money towards organising the party plenary and a public meeting scheduled this month.

Earlier, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced that he too would do some "coolie work" to raise money.

Telangana IT and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, son of the Chief Minister, prepared fruit juices and sold ice cream at an ice-cream parlour in the city on Friday.

The ice cream and fruit juices, prepared by Rama Rao, were reportedly purchased by Lok Sabha member Malla Reddy and other party leaders who paid Rs 7.5 lakh to the minister.

TRS leaders elsewhere in the state also undertook similar works.

The TRS had organised such a campaign earlier too for its annual plenary and public meeting. The plenary would be held in Hyderabad on April 21 and a massive public meeting is proposed to be organised at Warangal on April 27.

"...the public meeting should be grand. If the meeting is to be grand, TRS leaders and activists already have this habit.. we had done that twice, top to bottom, from village-level activist to state Chief Minister, two days coolie work should be done to earn money. They have to take care of their expenditure (for the public meeting)," Chandrasekhar Rao had said.

He had announced April 14-20 as "coolie days" during which the work should be undertaken.

"I will also do 'coolie' (work) for two days somewhere, guarantee," the party president had said.

Rao is all set to be re-elected as party president at the plenary. However, when asked who is going to be the next party president, Rao had said, "Let's see the result of the election".

Asked about speculation that Rama Rao would become the working president of TRS, KCR had said the questioner himself was describing the matter as speculation.

Tags: telangana rashtriya samithi, k chandrasekhar rao, fundraising, coolie work
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

