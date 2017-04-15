Telangana plan for supernumerary seats requires Centre’s nod

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s plans to create supernumerary quota in higher education and professional courses to protect the interests of open category candidates will require the concurrence of the Central government.

While addressing a press conference at Pragathi Bhavan on April 12, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had hinted at creating supernumerary seats to protect the interests of general category students.

Legal experts, however, claim that the state government has no power to create supernumerary seats in the education institutions offering professional and technical course.

Mr S. Sriram, advocate of High Court who deals with matters of education, said that the state government has no power to create supernumerary seats in the educational institutions related to medical, pharmacy, engineering, teaching and nursing as those are governed by either the Medical Council of India or by the All India Council for Technical Education and National Council for Teac-hing Education — both of which are under the control of the Central government.

He said creating supernumerary seats for the purpose of reservations cannot be permissible under law.

He said: “In Tamil Nadu, no supernumerary seats were created. Had it been done, it would have been challenged in the court. In fact, the TN government has increased the seats. The creation of sup-ernumerary seats and increase in seats are two different things.”