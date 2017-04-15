Telangana: BC leader threatens stir for 52 per cent quota

Krishnaiah threatened to launch a state-wide agitation by bringing all the BC organisations under one umbrella for 52 per cent reservation for 98 backward classes.

Hyderabad: Leaders of organisations representing Backward Classes (BCs) fear that increasing reservation for Muslims would eat into their 25 per cent quota.

There are five groups — A B C D and E — under BC, enjoying 29 per cent reservation. The E category was created exclusively for backward classes of Muslims earmarking four per cent quota.

“Now the government is proposing to increase quota for only the E category, leaving out other groups, which are constituting 52 per cent of the state’s population,” Mr R Krishnaiah, TD MLA and BC Welfare Association founder, said.

He demanded that the government increase the reservation for BC communities from 25 to 52 per cent, in tune with their share in the state population.

Mr Krishnaiah threatened to launch a state-wide agitation by bringing all the BC organisations under one umbrella for 52 per cent reservation for 98 backward classes. State BJP president K. Lakshman termed the state government’s move as unconstitutional.

Maintaining that their party would fight against the 12 per cent reservations both inside and outside the Assembly, he said the BJP would support the reservations if they are given on the basis of economic situation but not on the base of religion.

He said if the government is really committed to the development of Muslim community, it should bring appropriate schemes and ensure that they are effectively implemented.

He said providing reservations based on religion, which was not envisaged in the Constitution, is nothing but deceiving the people.

Maintaining that the decision to provide reservations to Muslims was not backed with scientific data, Mr Lakshman asked the state government to place the data of integrated household survey in the public domain.

Mr N. Ramachandra Rao, BJP MLC and advocate, said the reservations can be provided based on backwardness of people.

Mr Rao noted that the Supreme Court in the Venkataraman case had observed that in respect of the vacancies reserved for backward classes of Hindus, the petitioner (who was a Brahmin) cannot have any claim in as much as “those reserved posts are not on the ground of religion, race, caste etc. but because of the necessity for making a provision for reservation for backward class citizens.