Nation, Current Affairs

Rajya Rani derailment: Railway suspects sabotage of tracks

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2017, 8:42 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2017, 9:37 pm IST
A three-foot portion of the railway track was found missing, the police had said earlier.
Coaches of the Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express which derailed near Rura railway station, in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Coaches of the Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express which derailed near Rura railway station, in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Hinting at sabotage behind the Rajya Rani Express derailment, the Railway on Saturday said defects in the track could be due to "extraneous factors" as they could not develop suddenly.

A three-foot portion of the railway track was found missing, the police had said earlier.

"The track was tested on February 27 using ultrasonic flaw detectors (USFD) and no defect was found. So, the possibility of involvement of extraneous factors in causing damage to the track cannot be ruled out," said a source in the railway ministry.

The next USFD test of the track is due on April 27 as the automatic test of railway tracks is done every two months.

Track fracture is either caused by poor maintenance or there can also be man-made factors which can be termed as "extraneous" or "sabotage".

Besides, the source said, five trains had passed over the track prior to the ill-fated Rajya Rani Express and the loco pilots of those trains had not reported any unusual occurrence.

The real cause of the derailment will be known only after the completion of the inquiry, but there were indications towards sabotage, the source added.

Eight coaches of the Rajya Rani Express derailed near Rampur in the morning. The mishap occurred two kilometres from Rampur Junction railway station and about 100 metres from the Kosi river bridge, resulting in injuries to passengers and rail traffic disruption.

While according to Rampur police, 15 passengers were injured, three of them seriously, the railways claimed that only two passengers -- Amit Katiyar and Megh Singh -- were injured.

The railways has ordered an inquiry into the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each for the injured passengers.

Tags: rajya rani express derailment, ultrasonic flaw detectors, injury, railways
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Train derailment in Uttar Pradesh-Rampur. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

UP: 8 coaches of Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derail, 2 injured

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 50,000 each for people with grave injured and Rs 25,000 each to those with minor injuries.
15 Apr 2017 11:20 AM

World Gallery

Kim Jong Un wore a black suit and white shirt, stepping out of a limousine and saluting his honor guard before walking down a red carpet.

North Korea marks founder's birthday, rolls out missilies, other weaponary
From early 1942 until late 1944, transport trains delivered Jews to the camp's gas chambers from all over German-occupied Europe, where they were killed with the pesticide Zyklon B.

In pics: Survivors mark 72nd anniversary of Nazi Concentration Camp
In the West, it is also the last week of Lent, and includes Palm Sunday, Holy Wednesday (Spy Wednesday), Maundy Thursday (Holy Thursday), Good Friday (Holy Friday), and Holy Saturday.

In pics: Italy marks Holy Week — a week just before Easter
Smoke fills the air as ultra-Orthodox Jews burn leavened items in final preparation for the Passover holiday in Jerusalem.

In pics: Israel Passover — biblically derived Jewish holiday
Bombs tore through two Egyptian churches in different cities as worshippers were marking Palm Sunday, killing at least 44 people and wounding around 126 in an assault claimed by the ISIS. (Photo: AP)

Palm Sunday: Twin bombings at Egypt's Coptic churches kill dozens
A truck ploughed into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday

In pics: Terror attack in Sweden; 4 killed, 2 arrested
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google becomes a “Style Guru”

It will show you how you can use that particular clothing with your existing wardrobe or what else do you need to add to your collection.
 

Now get money from a vending machine in exchange of plastic trash

NDMC has also given a contract to the same start-up company to install similar machines in other areas of the national capital as well.
 

Sanjay Dutt issued non-bailable warrant for allegedly threatening producer

Sanjay has skipped two court cases in this matter earlier.
 

Moto E4 and E4 Plus leak, reveal premium build and more

The Moto E4 adorns a metal body for the both the standard as well as the Plus versions.
 

Delhi: Video shows 'porn clip' playing at Rajiv Chowk metro station

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Racist poster saying ‘Prohibit blacks and dogs’ at milk shop goes viral

The photo at a milk shop on Burleigh Road in Melbourne has now gone viral and many people are criticising it for the racist statement. (Photo:Twitter/funkycarbon)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: 54 students injured in Pulwama as jawans fire tear gas, pellets

A student, injured during a clash between protesters and security forces at Degree College in Pulwama, being treated at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

MP child marriage: Constitution doesn't allow such incidents, says Panchayat Minister

Representational image (Photo: File)

Videos of J&K youths allegedly being beaten by jawans surface online

(Photo: Twitter)

Kannada TV channel CEO held for alleged extortion, blackmail

Representational image (Photo: File)

Yet to reach our peak, will have BJP CM in every state: Amit Shah

FInance Ministr Arun Jaitley, PM Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and veteran leader LK Advani on the stage at the party national executive meet. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham