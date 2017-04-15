Modi’s wife Jashodaben surprises Vikarabad with visit

“She arrived last night and stayed with the family of temple priest Baradi Ramesh. She will return home on Saturday,” said temple committee member.

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben Modi made a surprise visit to Vikarabad town on Thursday.

The 65-year-old Jashodaben unveiled a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary at the locally popular Nagadevatha temple and offered prayers.

The temple has Shivalayam, idols of Vyas Maharishi, Brahmamgaru and Sevalal. According to temple authorities, Jashodaben arrived at the temple, 75 km from Hyderabad, early in the morning and offered prayers. She participated in the puja at Shivalayam.

“I and my family met her and showed her photos of the temple and its importance. We informed her about the installation of Ambedkar statue and requested her to unveil the same. Nagadevata temple is 65-year-old and it was constructed near a snakepit,” temple priest Baradi Ramesh said.

Ramesh is a BJP former councillor. According to another temple committee member, statues of Gods and different religious/castes heads are aimed at making a classless society.

“On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, we decided to install his idol and treat him like a God,” he said.

Jashodaben, who stays in Mehsana in Gujarat, also participated in the “Anna danam” programme and served food to people. She also visited Santoshi Mata temple in the town.

“She arrived last night and stayed with the family of temple priest Baradi Ramesh. She will return home on Saturday,” said temple committee member.

Asked about her visit to Vikarabad, Jashodaben said, “I am happy to be here on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. I had darshan of various Gods.”