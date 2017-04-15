Live: Modi arrives in Bhubaneshwar for BJP's national executive meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Bhubaneshwar for the meeting. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Bhubaneshwar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bhubaneshwar for the Bharatiya Janata Party's two-day national executive meeting that is scheduled to begin today.

Senior party leader MM Joshi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu and other party leaders are also expected to be present at the meeting.

All 13 BJP chief ministers, including Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, their deputies and 45 Union ministers are also attending the meet to prepare a roadmap for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in 2019. The meeting will be held at Janata Maidan.

The leaders will discuss the BJP’s strategy to increase the party’s political footprint ahead of the 2019 general elections, while eyeing the 2019 Odisha state elections.

Here are the updates: