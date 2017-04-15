 LIVE !  :  Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders, who have won their last two games, will be eager to complete a hat-trick wins while Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eager to get back to winning ways after being defeated in their previous game against Mumbai Indians. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first
 
J&K: 5 injured in clash between protesters, security forces in Pulwama

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2017, 3:40 pm IST
Updated Apr 15, 2017, 3:45 pm IST
Official said security forces resorted to baton charge and fired several tear smoke shells to disperse the protestors.
 Representational image (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Five persons were on Saturday injured in a clash between protesters and security forces in Pulwama town in south Kashmir.

A group of youth started shouting slogans and hurling stones at security forces near Degree College, Pulwama, on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

He said the security forces resorted to baton charge and fired several tear smoke shells to disperse the protestors. There were unconfirmed reports of security forces firing a few warning shots in the air.

At least, five persons were hurt during the clash, the official said.

Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

A group of youth pelting stones on security forces during an anti-militant operation at village Durbugh in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district. (Photo: PTI)

Retrofit: Find a way out in J&K... Time is short

India’s ‘deep state’ must understand nuances of the Kashmir problem, and how complex it has become after last year’s unrest.
14 Apr 2017 12:41 AM
The youth tied to the jeep has been identified as Farooq Ahmed Dar, a resident of Chhil Brass of Budgam.

Kashmiri youth used as human shield

Video shows man tied to an Army jeep in Valley as a stern warning to stone-pelters.
15 Apr 2017 1:01 AM

