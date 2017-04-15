J&K: 5 injured in clash between protesters, security forces in Pulwama

Srinagar: Five persons were on Saturday injured in a clash between protesters and security forces in Pulwama town in south Kashmir.

A group of youth started shouting slogans and hurling stones at security forces near Degree College, Pulwama, on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

He said the security forces resorted to baton charge and fired several tear smoke shells to disperse the protestors. There were unconfirmed reports of security forces firing a few warning shots in the air.

At least, five persons were hurt during the clash, the official said.