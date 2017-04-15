Nation, Current Affairs

India asks for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s chargesheet

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 15, 2017, 12:40 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2017, 2:07 am IST
The Lahore HC Bar Association said that it will take action against any lawyer who extends his services to Jadhav.
In this March 29, 2016 photo, journalists look a image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)
 In this March 29, 2016 photo, journalists look a image of Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India on Friday made its fourteenth request to Pakistan for consular access to former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav and also asked for a certified copy of judgement and chargesheet of the Pakistani military court that has sentenced Jadhav to death, even as Pakistan hardened its stand, saying Jadhav’s trial had taken place “transparently” and advising India “to behave responsibly and refrain from issuing statements that will further aggravate hostility”.

Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Gautam Bambawale on Friday met Pakistan foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua in connection with the case of Jadhav, who has been given death sentence by a Pakistani military court on charges of spying.

“I have asked for a certified copy of the chargesheet as well as the judgement in the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav. They (Pakistan) have denied our request for consular access 13 times (in about the last one year). I have again requested the Pakistan foreign secretary to give access to Jadhav so that we can appeal,” Bambawale told news agencies in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, speculation was rife whether India would consider issuing a travel advisory to advise its citizens not to visit Pakistan in the current situation. The Lahore HC Bar Association said that it will take action against any lawyer who extends his services to Jadhav.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, doctors successfully operate on baby with 8 limbs at Delhi hospital

The boy's father Sarwed Ahmed Nadar flew the infant to India for surgery, where doctors performed a three-stage operation to remove the unnecessary limbs. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Survey reveals the kind of porn that women enjoy watching

Oral sex topped the list of search terms (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man ends up with 3 week erection from love potion given by his wife

The love potion with bamboo urine has been popular in Zimbabwe (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Xiaomi’s Mi 6 leaks in 4 images ahead of global unveil, headphone jack missing

The Mi 6 is a good looking phone that tries to imitate the iPhone 7 with a hint of the OnePlus 3T while carrying forward the legacy of the Mi 5.
 

IPL 2017 RCB vs MI: Kieron Pollard's blitz powers Mumbai Indians to victory

Kieron Pollard scored his first fifty of this IPL season to lead Mumbai Indians’ fightback after being reduced to 7/4. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung to launch the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with accessories in India on 19th April

India will be getting only the black colour variant of the S8 and the S8+ for now.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Cops’ delay cost lives, say kin

Imrana Begum, 28, who sustained severe injuries in the accident is not aware of the death of her husband and kids. Her relatives said that she is not a state where she can be given the news.

Hyderabad: Civic body plans breathalysers

The Road Transport Authority does not check the GHMC garbage trucks as they belong to a government department.

Hyderabad: Offers in stores discount health

However, it’s imperative to watch out for food products, especially cold drinks such as soda, carbonated drinks, energy drinks, diet sodas and packaged/ready-to-eat food.

Will look into video of man tied to army jeep in Kashmir: Rajnath

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

J&K man tied to army jeep in video identified, claims he went out to vote

Dar was tied to a jeep as the army moved into the village along with a convoy of jawans and some polling staff. (Photo: ANI Twitter Videograb)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham