India asks for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s chargesheet

New Delhi: India on Friday made its fourteenth request to Pakistan for consular access to former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav and also asked for a certified copy of judgement and chargesheet of the Pakistani military court that has sentenced Jadhav to death, even as Pakistan hardened its stand, saying Jadhav’s trial had taken place “transparently” and advising India “to behave responsibly and refrain from issuing statements that will further aggravate hostility”.

Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Gautam Bambawale on Friday met Pakistan foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua in connection with the case of Jadhav, who has been given death sentence by a Pakistani military court on charges of spying.

“I have asked for a certified copy of the chargesheet as well as the judgement in the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav. They (Pakistan) have denied our request for consular access 13 times (in about the last one year). I have again requested the Pakistan foreign secretary to give access to Jadhav so that we can appeal,” Bambawale told news agencies in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, speculation was rife whether India would consider issuing a travel advisory to advise its citizens not to visit Pakistan in the current situation. The Lahore HC Bar Association said that it will take action against any lawyer who extends his services to Jadhav.