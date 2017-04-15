Nation, Current Affairs

Amid row over Kulbhushan Jadhav, India cancels maritime talks with Pak

PTI
Published Apr 15, 2017, 11:40 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2017, 11:42 am IST
Coast Guard sources said the Ministry of Defence has not given clearance for the delegation's visit.
New Delhi: India has called off maritime security dialogue with Pakistan, scheduled for early next week, amid tensions over death sentence being awarded to Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of spying.

A delegation led by Pakistan's Maritime Security Agency (MSA) was to visit New Delhi April 16-19 to discuss issues related to fishermen and search and rescue operations.

The development comes amid tension between the two countries over Jadhav, a former Indian naval officer, being awarded death sentence by a Pakistani military court.

India has said if Jadhav were to be executed, it will be considered as a "premeditated murder".

