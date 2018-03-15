search on deccanchronicle.com
TTV Dhinakaran floats party, names it 'Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam'

Published Mar 15, 2018, 10:33 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2018, 11:12 am IST
Dhinakaran's party launch is seen as a means to ‘retrieve’ the ruling party from the 'clutches of traitors'.
Dhinakaran had contested and won the RK Nagar constituency Assembly bye-polls last December, under the 'pressure cooker' symbol. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Chennai: Rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday launched his political party, named it 'Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam' and unveiled its flag prominently featuring image of late leader J Jayalalithaa at Melur in Madurai.

Dhinakaran's party launch is seen as a means to ‘retrieve’ the ruling party from the “clutches of traitors”.

 

Following the launch, Dhinakaran said that his party will win all upcoming elections by using the latest name and party flag. He added that the newly formed party will use cooker symbol until it retrieves the two leaves symbol.

Dhinakaran's new party comes days after the Delhi high court directed the Election Commission to allot any common symbol, preferably the pressure cooker, for his faction of the AIADMK and any one name from the three proposed by the rebel leader.

While seeking pressure cooker, which was a rage in the RK Nagar byelection that he romped home in December last year, he had suggested that Election Commission allot one of the three names — All India Amma Anna Dravidar Munnetra Kazhagam, MGR Amma Dravidar Munnetra Kazhagam and MGR Amma Dravidar Kazhagam – for his faction.

“A political party is needed to retrieve the AIADMK from the clutches of traitors. We need a registered political party to fully retrieve the AIADMK from the present rulers,” the rebel leader had said earlier.

The RK Nagar MLA’s announcement to launch a political party comes weeks after actor-politician Kamal Haasan floated his party ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’ in Madurai.  On December 31, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth had announced his decision to enter politics but he is yet to launch a party.

Dhinakaran had won the byelections held in Radha Krishnan Nagar Assembly constituency in December last year under the 'pressure cooker' symbol with a margin of over 40,000 votes.

