search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ties with India need to be based on peace, mutual benefit, says Chinese envoy

PTI
Published Mar 15, 2018, 7:07 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2018, 7:07 pm IST
Chinese Consul Ma Zhanwu also called for greater interactions between China and India on the cultural front.
Chinese Consul Ma Zhanwu was speaking at a seminar 'China-India Buddhist and Other Exchanges' attended by Chinese and Indian scholars and organised by the Chinese consulate, Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)
 Chinese Consul Ma Zhanwu was speaking at a seminar 'China-India Buddhist and Other Exchanges' attended by Chinese and Indian scholars and organised by the Chinese consulate, Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Chinese Consul Ma Zhanwu on Thursday called for greater interactions between China and India on the cultural front saying that the ties between the two countries existed even thousands of years ago.

He was speaking at a seminar 'China-India Buddhist and Other Exchanges' attended by Chinese and Indian scholars and organised by the Chinese consulate, Kolkata.

 

"I heard from scholars that the two countries started commercial and other interactions several thousand years back through the Silk Road and Buddhism was introduced to China through this route. Later on, Indian monks travelled to China through this route and Chinese monks like Hiuen Tsang also went to India by the same road 1,400 years back," Zhanwu said.

"You need to have a relationship based on the principles of peace, cooperation, openness, inclusiveness and of course, and mutual benefit,” the envoy said.

The consul said, there should be more effective use of names like Hiuen Tsang and Rabindranath Tagore to promote closer, stronger cultural ties and more people-to-people exchanges in the future.

"Perhaps his (Tagore's) works are more popular in China than India, if not equally popular," Zhanwu said.

He said a complete set of Tagore's works has been published in China on May 7, in 2017, that elicited very good response from the readers. Tagore's short stories and many of his poems were also very popular among Chinese students and part of school curriculum, he said.

Visva Bharati officiating Vice-Chancellor Sabujkali Sen told reporters on the sidelines of the seminar that the Chinese Consulate, Kolkata, was involved in the revamp of China Bhavan, which had been founded by Tagore 80 years back as a centre for Chinese studies.

"The Consulate has last month given Rs 60 lakh to renovate China Bhavan and always supports the student exchange programme between Visva Bharati and Chinese Universities. This is an important part in furthering people-to-people exchanges," Sen said.

A number of well-known Chinese scholars from different Chinese institutions as well as Indian scholars deliberated on the past of Indo-China exchanges, delving into history, and future possibilities.

Tags: ma zhanwu, chinese consulate kolkata, hiuen tsang, rabindranath tagore, visva bharati, sino-india border
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Assistant says ‘Namaste’, can answer in Hindi now

Presently, the Hindi Assistant is only supported on smartphones running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above.
 

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

According to researchers, women may be using donated sperm after failing to find their 'Mr Right'. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Happiest country on Earth is Finland

Happiest country on Earth is Finland. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Physically fit women 90% less likely to develop dementia: Study

When the highly fit women did develop dementia, they developed the disease an average of 11 years later than women who were moderately fit. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Have been there: Ex-Samsung employee, survivor now helps #MeToo victims in S Korea

Lee Eun-eui has been offering free legal help for victims of sexual violence since 2015, as part of a South Korean government's programme to support the victims. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Doctors are using smartphones to look inside the brain during surgery

Instead of having to look at the video monitor on the side, surgeons can have the focus of the phone screen right in front of them (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

T’gana Budget proposes Rs 5L insurance cover, Rs 12K Cr support scheme for farmers

During the current year 2017-18, the economy of Telangana is estimated to grow at 10.4 per cent in real terms as compared with the national GDP growth of 6.6 per cent. (Photo: File/DC)

Bihar's Araria will become hub of terror: Union minister reacts on RJD bypoll win

Commenting on RJD’s win, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, 'An orthodox mentality has been formed after this. This is not only a threat for Bihar, but also for the country. It will become a terror hub.' (Photo: PTI)

TN passes resolution on Cauvery issue, asks Centre to form water management board

The Tamil Nadu government in 2016 sought the apex court's intervention, saying there was a deficit of 50.0052 tmc ft. of water released from Karnataka's reservoirs, with respect to the minimum limit prescribed by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Amid opposition protests, Lok Sabha passes 2 bills

Lok Sabha proceedings were paralysed as opposition parties stormed the Well as soon as it met and continued with their noisy protests over a number of issues. (Photo: File/AP)

India counters Pak’s harassment claim, says calling back envoy 'routine'

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, 'We want that our Commission in Islamabad functions smoothly, the officials are not harassed, their work is not obstructed and that the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations, 1961 is abided by.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham