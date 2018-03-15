search on deccanchronicle.com
Spend less time 'lecturing' us: K'taka CM raps Yogi on BJP's bypoll loss

PTI
Published Mar 15, 2018, 8:23 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2018, 8:26 am IST
Adityanath has already made two visits to Karnataka for campaigning, where elections are due in April/May.
 During the visits, both Siddaramaiah and Adityanath had indulged in a twitter and verbal duel, mocking each other on the issue of development and governance. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday chided his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath on BJP's performance in the by-elections there, by advising him to spend less time "lecturing" Karnataka on development.

Congratulating Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj  Party (BSP) for the "historic victory", he said unity among the non-BJP parties played a key role in the win.

 

"BJP has suffered a humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha seats held by the CM and Dy CM of UP. Congratulations to SP and BSP for this historic victory. Unity among the non-BJP parties has played a key role," he said in a tweet.

"Perhaps Yogi Adityanath should spend less time lecturing Karnataka on development," he said.

Adityanath has already made two visits to poll bound  Karnataka for campaigning, where elections are due in  April/May.

During the visits, both Siddaramaiah and Adityanath had indulged in a twitter and verbal duel, mocking each other on the issue of development and governance.

Gorakhpur was vacated by Adityanath and Phulpur by his  deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, following their election to the  Uttar Pradesh state legislative council.

While Praveen Nishad of SP won the Gorakhpur seat by  21,961 votes, party's candidate Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel defeated BJP's Kaushlendra Singh Patel by 59,460 votes in Phulpur LS bypoll.

JDS state President HD Kumaraswamy, who has entered into an alliance with BSP for the Karnataka assembly polls, congratulated party supremo Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for the victory in the Uttar Pradesh by-polls.

Stating that regional parties have gained the upper hand  in UP and Bihar by-election, the former Chief Minister in a  tweet said "there is growing recognition for regional parties  in the country. This is the clear example that regional  parties alone can protect regional identity and interest."

Lalu Prasad's RJD retained Araria Lok Sabha in Bihar, the results for which was also announced on Wednesday. 

