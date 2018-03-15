search on deccanchronicle.com
Non-Cong, non-BJP alternative proposed not 'third front': Chandrasekhar Rao

PTI
Published Mar 15, 2018, 9:31 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2018, 9:31 am IST
Rao said earlier this month that he was keen to participate in national politics to bring about a 'change'.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said that a non-Congress, non-BJP alternative proposed by him is not a "third front", but a front that unifies the people.

"New method needs to come in India. Some have misunderstood when I said I will go to national politics. They think it is bringing together three or four regional parties...a third front. I am not going for petty politics. There is a big agenda," he said.

 

"...to unify the people of India on the basic issues that people experienced after 71 years (of Independence). Not a mere political game. I am making it clear. It is not third front or any front. The front proposed by me will come as a front of the people of India," he said.

Recalling that some people had made light of him when he started the agitation for a separate Telangana, he expressed confidence that he would be successful in his new endeavour.

Rao was speaking in the Legislative Assembly during the reply to the motion of thanks on the Governor's address by the government.

Alleging that both Congress and had BJP failed to meet the expectations of people, Rao said earlier this month, he was keen to participate in national politics to bring about a "change".

He had said he was in talks with others to form a platform of like-minded parties.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Chattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi were among those who had expressed solidarity with Rao, official sources said.

Rao has also announced plans to hold consultations with experts in different areas, including retired bureaucrats, defence officers and economists.

