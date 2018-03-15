search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi trying to pit Jagan Mohan, Pawan Kalyan against TDP: Chandrababu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 15, 2018, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2018, 12:16 pm IST
Naidu hit out at Modi saying that the PM was not giving people of Andhra Pradesh what's rightfully theirs.
Naidu had asked TDP MPs to raise the issue of special status to AP and its revenue deficit during discussions on the Finance Bill in Parliament. (Photo: File)
 Naidu had asked TDP MPs to raise the issue of special status to AP and its revenue deficit during discussions on the Finance Bill in Parliament. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief N Chandrababu Naidu who is at loggerheads with the Centre over the demand for special status for state on Thursday said that Prime Minister Modi is trying to repeat in Andhra Pradesh what he has done in Tamil Nadu.

Naidu hit out at Modi saying that the Prime Minister was not giving people of Andhra Pradesh what's rightfully theirs. He also accused the BJP of resorting to using Jagan Mohan Reddy and Pawan Kalyan against TDP.

 

In Tamil Nadu, after former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death, the AIADMK disintegrated into two factions -- Panneerselvam faction and Palanisamy faction.

Politics in Tamil Nadu took a new turn after the two rival factions sealed the deal for a merger which followed the sacking of jailed VK Sasikala from the party and the post of “interim” general secretary.

Sasikala's nephew Dhinakaran was sidelined after he vowed to unseat the regime.

The merger had come after the meeting of both Palanisamy and Panneerselvam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

TDP President and AP CM Naidu who held a teleconference with party MPs alleged that the BJP was following 'divide and rule policy'.

Setting the Uttar Pradesh and Bihar poll results announced on March 14 as an example, Naidu said 'there is strong anti-Modi and anti-BJP feeling across country'.

Earlier on Wednesday, Naidu had asked TDP MPs to raise the issue of special status to AP and its revenue deficit during discussions on the Finance Bill in Parliament. He said the MPs should raise the matter as Parliament could be adjourned sine die after passing the bill.

Naidu asked them to step up the fight in Parliament for the state's rights and echo the aspirations of the people.

Telugu film star and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan had on Wednesday charged the Chandrababu Naidu government with converting the state into a 'corrupt Andhra Pradesh' and warned it of repercussions in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He warned TDP that the 2019 polls would not be as smooth as it was in 2014, when after the formation of his party, he supported the TDP-BJP combine in (then united) Andhra Pradesh and did not contest the elections.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: jagan mohan reddy, pawan kalyan, tdp, narendra modi, n chandrababu naidu, panneerselvam, palanisamy, ap special status
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sleep Awareness Week: 3 simple strategies for a better bedtime

Sleep Awareness Week. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The actress shares new stills from Raazi

Alia Bhatt.
 

Stephen Hawking's final warning: Leave Earth in next 200 years or face extinction

Hawking believed, if our species had any hope of survival, future generations would need to forge a new life in space. (Photo: AP)
 

Stephen Hawking: ‘His laboratory was the universe’

In some ways, Hawking was the inheritor of Albert Einstein’s mantle of the genius-as-celebrity, and he died on the 139th anniversary of Einstein’s birth.
 

Mohammed Shami: Hasin Jahan lied about 1st marriage, said daughters were of sister's

Mohammed Shami said that he was not aware of Hasin Jahan’s first marriage when the two got married. He also said Jahan told him and his family that the daughters were of her late sister. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 

Mohammed Shami releases phone recording of this Hasin Jahan call

The dispute between team India pacer Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan have taken ugly turn each passing day. (Photo: DC File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Anti-BJP front on cards: Rahul meets Sharad Pawar hours after BJP’s bypoll defeat

Congress President Rahul Gandhi met Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday night. (Photo: PTI)

PNB detects another fraud of Rs 9 cr at same branch involved in Nirav Modi case

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has detected another small fraud at a Mumbai branch which is at the centre of Rs 12,600 crore fraud. (Photo: PTI)

Civil service aspirant arrested for kidnapping 5-yr-old to pay off debts

A UPSC aspirant has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor from northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area and demanding ransom to pay off his debts. (Representational Image)

TTV Dhinakaran floats party, names it 'Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam'

Dhinakaran had contested and won the RK Nagar constituency Assembly bye-polls last December, under the 'pressure cooker' symbol. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

US challenges Indian export subsidy schemes at WTO, says it can harm Americans

The announcement from Lighthizer came while Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale was on his maiden visit to the US. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham