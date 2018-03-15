search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India counters Pak’s harassment claim, says calling back envoy 'routine'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 15, 2018, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2018, 5:26 pm IST
In a statement, Islamabad had called envoy Sohail Mahmood for 'consultations' after 'no positive action had been taken by India'.
MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, 'We want that our Commission in Islamabad functions smoothly, the officials are not harassed, their work is not obstructed and that the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations, 1961 is abided by.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, 'We want that our Commission in Islamabad functions smoothly, the officials are not harassed, their work is not obstructed and that the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations, 1961 is abided by.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Amidst recent diplomatic standoff between the neighbouring countries of India and Pakistan, Islamabad, on Thursday, called back its High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood for consultations after alleged incidents of harassment of its diplomatic staff in New Delhi.

In a statement, Islamabad said that it had called envoy Sohail Mahmood for "consultations" after "no positive action had been taken by India".

 

Reports claimed that the envoy has been called back home for an unspecified time.

Read: Pak calls back envoy to India over charges of 'harassment' in Delhi

Reacting on the development, the Indian government said that calling back envoys for consultations is a routine process and there is nothing unusual in this.

Addressing the media in Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "I am a bit surprised about the question about Pakistan High commissioner going back. It is pretty normal and pretty routine. I leave it at that. It is not a recall. It is very routine."

On the claims of Pakistan, Raveesh Kumar said, "We take note of their (Pakistan's) concerns. We are looking into these issues. We will not specify the issues taken up in front of the media. We do not wish to respond to this through media but through established diplomatic channels. Our issues haven’t been resolved in Islamabad.”

Raveesh Kumar added: "We want that our Commission in Islamabad functions smoothly, the officials are not harassed, their work is not obstructed and that the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations, 1961 is abided by."

Notably, a day ago, Pakistan had summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh over the alleged harassment of officials and families of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and said such “despicable incidents” indicate “complicit unwillingness” of the Indian government to protect foreign diplomats.

Also Read: Children of envoy 'harassed': Pak summons India Deputy High Commissioner

Earlier, New Delhi and Islamabad traded harassment claims of their High Commissions. While Islamabad complained that its diplomats were being subjected to different kinds of harassment in India, New Delhi, on the other hand, alleged that several Indian mission staffers in Islamabad have been severely “harassed and intimidated”.

Also Read: New low in Indo-Pak ties: Envoys trade 'harassment' charges to them, families

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: pakistan high commissioner to india, sohail mahmood, pakistan envoy, ministry of external affairs, raveesh kumar
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi


Related Stories

Pak calls back envoy to India over charges of 'harassment' in Delhi
Children of envoy 'harassed': Pak summons India Deputy High Commissioner


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

According to researchers, women may be using donated sperm after failing to find their 'Mr Right'. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Happiest country on Earth is Finland

Happiest country on Earth is Finland. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Physically fit women 90% less likely to develop dementia: Study

When the highly fit women did develop dementia, they developed the disease an average of 11 years later than women who were moderately fit. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Have been there: Ex-Samsung employee, survivor now helps #MeToo victims in S Korea

Lee Eun-eui has been offering free legal help for victims of sexual violence since 2015, as part of a South Korean government's programme to support the victims. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Doctors are using smartphones to look inside the brain during surgery

Instead of having to look at the video monitor on the side, surgeons can have the focus of the phone screen right in front of them (Photo: AFP)
 

Eating disorders underdiagnosed, untreated in men: Study

Students who were overweight or obese were about half as likely to get diagnosed. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari, son denied bail in Rs 3,695 cr loan default case

The CBI had arrested Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari, his son Rahul Kothari accused in Delhi on February 23 and since then they have been in jail. (Photo: File)

India counters Pak’s harassment claim, says calling back envoy 'routine'

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, 'We want that our Commission in Islamabad functions smoothly, the officials are not harassed, their work is not obstructed and that the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations, 1961 is abided by.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

INX Media case: SC extends relief to Karti from ED arrest until March 26

Supreme Court's order came hours after the high court extended Karti Chidambaram's protection from arrest in the ED case from March 20 to March 22.(Photo: File/PTI)

India ranks 133 in global list of happiest nation, Pak fares better: UN report

India's ranking was far behind from other neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Nepal and China. (Photo: AFP)

Jay Shah case: SC suspends court proceedings against The Wire until Apr 12

Jay Shah had moved the lower court alleging criminal defamation by the petitioners after the article published by the website claimed his company's turnover grew exponentially after the BJP-led government came to power at the Centre in 2014. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham