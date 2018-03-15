Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanath Shetty discharged from hospital

Bengaluru: A week after being brutally stabbed by an angry furniture supplier in his chambers on March 7, a well-recovered Karnataka Lokayukta, Justice P. Vishwanath Shetty, was discharged from Mallya Hospital on Wednesday. Justice Shetty came out of the hospital walking on his own and boarded a car to his residence.

Addressing the media at the hospital, Justice Shetty said that he is alright now and doing well. "I want to thank both doctors who treated me and took care of me and also the people of the state for showing their concern," said Justice Shetty, who however did not wish to speak about the stabbing incident. He assured the media that he would talk about it later.

74-year-old Justice Shetty had suffered critical injuries in his chest, abdomen, left hand, right thigh and scratches on his face after Tejraj Sharma, a Tumakuru

resident, stabbed him multiple times after being irked by the Lokayukta’s dismissal of several complaints filed by him against various government officials.