search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Don’t act like Pope sitting in the pulpit: CJI Dipak Misra raps media

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Mar 15, 2018, 7:12 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2018, 7:25 pm IST
CJI said journalism's descent sees them 'sitting on some pulpit' thinking they can write anything on anyone.
Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said (Television) Journalists behave as if they have turned 'Popes or guardians overnight. There are limits'. (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said (Television) Journalists behave as if they have turned 'Popes or guardians overnight. There are limits'. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the electronic media and websites not to feel like the "Pope sitting in the Pulpit” and telecast or write anything they imagine containing baseless insinuations.

A visibly upset Chief Justice Dipak Misra, heading a three-judge bench said journalism has descended into a scenario where the media thinks they are "sitting on some pulpit" and can write anything they imagine about anyone. That is not real journalism but irresponsible reporting. (Television) Journalists behave as if they have turned "Popes or guardians overnight. There are limits."

 

The Bench including Justices AM Kanwilkar and DY Chandrachud was hearing an appeal filed by a web portal against a Gujarat High Court order rejecting relief in the criminal defamation complaint filed by Jay Shah, son of BJP President Amit Shah.

It asked the trial court not to proceed with the trial till April 12.

Also Read: Jay Shah case: SC suspends court proceedings against The Wire until Apr 12

After hearing senior counsel Kapil Sibal and Raju Ramachandran for the portal and its journalists and senior counsel Neeraj Kishan Kaul for Jay Shah, the CJI said “I don't want to name any particular electronic media, but the way things have been vilified, it is not responsible journalism.”

The CJI observed, “The electronic media and websites require to be extremely careful. However, question of gagging the media does not come at all. I have myself rebuffed all attempts to gag the media, but we do expect media, especially electronic media, to become more responsible. They cannot publish anything only because they have some websites."

CJI Misra added "it is not the culture of journalism to write anything and get away with it only because it is published on a website. Are they free to write anything? What they write sometimes is sheer contempt of court. You cannot reproduce anything that comes to your heart and mind. There has to be some basis. You cannot nurture, construct, construe, and create anything. That's not culture of journalism."

The bench further said: "We don't want to name channels but some people think they are Pope sitting in a Pulpit and can pass judgment or deliver a sermon. That is not culture of journalism. Everyone should assume his or her duty to assist the law and feel some kind of responsibility.”

The CJI, however, made it clear that his remarks were of a general nature and not connected to the particular case being heard. The oral observations from the Chief Justice began when senior advocate Kapil Sibal said defamation proceedings and gag orders cannot be used to "throttle journalism" To this, Chief Justice asked whether Sibal was contending whether "they (journalists) can write whatever they want?" Sometimes whatever they write amounts to sheer contempt of court." 

Tags: jay shah defamation case, the wire defamation case, chief justice of india, dipak misra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google Assistant says ‘Namaste’, can answer in Hindi now

Presently, the Hindi Assistant is only supported on smartphones running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above.
 

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

According to researchers, women may be using donated sperm after failing to find their 'Mr Right'. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Happiest country on Earth is Finland

Happiest country on Earth is Finland. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Physically fit women 90% less likely to develop dementia: Study

When the highly fit women did develop dementia, they developed the disease an average of 11 years later than women who were moderately fit. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Have been there: Ex-Samsung employee, survivor now helps #MeToo victims in S Korea

Lee Eun-eui has been offering free legal help for victims of sexual violence since 2015, as part of a South Korean government's programme to support the victims. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Doctors are using smartphones to look inside the brain during surgery

Instead of having to look at the video monitor on the side, surgeons can have the focus of the phone screen right in front of them (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ties with India need to be based on peace, mutual benefit, says Chinese envoy

Chinese Consul Ma Zhanwu was speaking at a seminar 'China-India Buddhist and Other Exchanges' attended by Chinese and Indian scholars and organised by the Chinese consulate, Kolkata. (Photo: ANI)

T’gana Budget proposes Rs 5L insurance cover, Rs 12K Cr support scheme for farmers

During the current year 2017-18, the economy of Telangana is estimated to grow at 10.4 per cent in real terms as compared with the national GDP growth of 6.6 per cent. (Photo: File/DC)

Bihar's Araria will become hub of terror: Union minister reacts on RJD bypoll win

Commenting on RJD’s win, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, 'An orthodox mentality has been formed after this. This is not only a threat for Bihar, but also for the country. It will become a terror hub.' (Photo: PTI)

TN passes resolution on Cauvery issue, asks Centre to form water management board

The Tamil Nadu government in 2016 sought the apex court's intervention, saying there was a deficit of 50.0052 tmc ft. of water released from Karnataka's reservoirs, with respect to the minimum limit prescribed by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Amid opposition protests, Lok Sabha passes 2 bills

Lok Sabha proceedings were paralysed as opposition parties stormed the Well as soon as it met and continued with their noisy protests over a number of issues. (Photo: File/AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham