Nation, Current Affairs

Use ballot papers for Delhi polls, says Arvind Kejriwal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 15, 2017, 1:16 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2017, 2:25 am IST
Elections to the three municipal corporations in the national capital will be held on April 22.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Taking a cue from the BSP chief Mayawati, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday questioned the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and sought the use of traditional ballot papers in the upcoming civic body polls in the national capital.

Mr Kejriwal directed chief secretary M.M. Kutty to write to the state Election Commission in this regard, a source in the Chief Minister’s office said.

Elections to the three municipal corporations in the national capital will be held on April 22, the Delhi State Election Commission said on Tuesday.

Tags: arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the wedding reception of Renu Chaniani and Aditya Garware in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars look their glamorous best at wedding reception
Bollywood stars were snapped at various parties held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Sidharth, other stars enjoy festive spirit this Holi
The team of 'Machine' promoted the film on the popular television show 'CID' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Abbas-Mustan, Mustafa, Kiara promote Machine on CID
Anushka Sharma promoted her film 'Phillauri' on the reality show 'The Voice India' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka shows off her moves as she promotes Phillauri on reality show
Ranbir Kapoor, who's busied himself with Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film, took some time off to watch good friend Varun Dhawan's upcoming film, 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor steps out to watch Varun's Badrinath Ki Dulhania
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Here are the fashion hits and misses at the Zee Cine Awards
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Don't do that!': Vidya Balan lashes out at fan who touched her without her consent

Vidya Balan
 

Football legend Ronaldinho to visit Pakistan

The recently retired 36-year-old, who won the World Player of the Year twice and was part of the 2002 World Cup winning team. (Photo: AFP)
 

Normal to help people you love and care about: Aamir Khan on nepotism

Aamir Khan
 

Ranchi misses MS Dhoni as it becomes India's 26th Test venue

MS Dhoni waves at fans from his SUV after being spotted outside Ranchi's Birsa Munda airport. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sikh cricketer Mahinder Pal Singh plays in Pakistan’s domestic league in rare feat

Mahinder Pal Singh is perhaps the first Sikh to play domestic cricket in Pakistan although unverified information suggests that another Sikh cricketer, Gulab Singh did appear in two or three grade-2 matches some years ago and then disappeared. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Why experimenting with shower sex is actually not a good idea

Having sex in water actually causes micro-abrasions or little tears inside the vagina among many other problems for women. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

OPS, 9 AIDMDK rebels to meet EC over Sasikala being made party chief

Former chief minister O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala. (Photos: PTI)

Cong doesn't want interference in 'hereditary leadership': SM Krishna

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna. (Photo: PTI)

Centre asks states to tackle online radicalisation by terror groups

Representational Image.

Pathankot airbase put on high alert, search op underway

Pathankot Air Force Station. (Photo: PTI)

Rajnath Singh calls for introspection over killing of CRPF men by Maoists

12 CRPF were personnel killed in an ambush by naxals in Chhattisgarh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham