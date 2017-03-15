Use ballot papers for Delhi polls, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Taking a cue from the BSP chief Mayawati, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday questioned the reliability of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and sought the use of traditional ballot papers in the upcoming civic body polls in the national capital.

Mr Kejriwal directed chief secretary M.M. Kutty to write to the state Election Commission in this regard, a source in the Chief Minister’s office said.

Elections to the three municipal corporations in the national capital will be held on April 22, the Delhi State Election Commission said on Tuesday.