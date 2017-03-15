Nation, Current Affairs

Recent laws 'discriminatory', raising visa concerns vigorously with US: Govt

PTI
Published Mar 15, 2017, 9:19 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2017, 9:21 pm IST
‘India has time and again, highlighted the discriminatory nature of recent bills/laws tabled by members of the US Congress.’
Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley . (Photo: PTI)
 Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley . (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India has "vigorously" flagged its concerns over tightening of the visa regime in the US which has impacted the movement of professionals particularly in the IT sector, Parliament was informed today.

"India is articulating visa concerns vigorously with new administration in US," Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The issue was also taken up by the minister recently with the visiting Congressional delegation led by Bob Goodlatte and during the visits of the commerce and foreign secretaries to the US, she said.

In a separate reply, she said no new executive order relating to H-1B visa/travel policy has been released yet by the US administration, though various bills to this effect have been tabled in America.

"India has time and again, highlighted the discriminatory nature of recent bills/laws tabled by members of the US Congress," she added.

The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise in specialised fields. Indian technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year for their US operations.

The proposed overhaul of popular H-1B visa regime by US President Donald Trump has raised concerns among Indian IT firms, as any changes in the visa regime may result in higher operational costs and shortage of skilled workers for the USD 110-billion Indian outsourcing industry. Around 60 per cent of its revenues come from the US market.

Indian IT sector, which contributes 9.3% to the country?s GDP, is one of the largest private sector employers with 3.7 million people.

Tags: visa row, h1b visa, indo us ties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Representational image (Photo: File)

H-1B visas could be a source of tension in Indo-US ties: Ex-US diplomat

The former top diplomat said that US would be badly hit if it is not drawing the brightest minds from around the world to its shores.
12 Mar 2017 4:25 PM
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: AP)

No change in US policy on high-skill visa programmes: Sushma Swaraj

She also said govt has been engaging with US admin at the senior levels regarding movement of skilled professionals.
11 Mar 2017 8:11 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood actresses were clicked by the cameras as they shot for various reality shows in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Sonakshi, Vidya, Shilpa shoot for reality shows in style
Aamir Khan had a busy birthday as he celebrated with media in the afternoon, with friends and relatives in the night and also shot for a Marathi television show in between on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir celebrates with media, well-wishers, shoots for TV show on birthday
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the wedding reception of Renu Chaniani and Aditya Garware in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars look their glamorous best at wedding reception
Bollywood stars were snapped at various parties held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Sidharth, other stars enjoy festive spirit this Holi
The team of 'Machine' promoted the film on the popular television show 'CID' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Abbas-Mustan, Mustafa, Kiara promote Machine on CID
Anushka Sharma promoted her film 'Phillauri' on the reality show 'The Voice India' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka shows off her moves as she promotes Phillauri on reality show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Russian women are using sex to pay for household services

A community in the Lake Baikal region claims that it is intended for ‘mutually beneficial encounters’. (Photo: AFP)
 

Men detained for trying to get two monkeys married in Lonavala

The two men have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act. (Photo: Asian Age)
 

Modi's tweet to follower goes viral, gets over 6000 retweets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 

Scientists say eating ice cream for breakfast makes people smarter

Ice cream for breakfast is not a bad idea at all (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Children's sex education book depicts sex through 'clown porn'

The book has shocking details (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs Australia: ‘Paranoid’ Virat Kohli is starting to panic, says Rodney Hogg

Virat Kohli has scores of 0, 13, 12 and 15 in the series. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Whole world uses EVMs, you talk of ballot paper: Hazare slams Kejriwal

Social activist Anna Hazare. (Photo: PTI)

Cabinet clears additional 2 per cent DA for government employees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Prajapati's arrest only the beginning: BJP takes credit after SP leader held

Former Transport Minister of Uttar Pradesh Gayatri Prajapati (Photo: PTI)

After sweeping Cong win, Amarinder to take oath as Punjab CM tomorrow

Singh, who turned 75 on March 11, the day state Assembly results were declared is likely to induct nine ministers initially. (Photo: PTI)

75 people arrested from different states for trying to join ISIS: Govt

Quoting reports of the security agencies, the minister added that a few educated youths got attracted to the ISIS ideology through social media. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham