Modi proposes LK Advani's name for next President of India?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 15, 2017, 6:35 pm IST
Updated Mar 15, 2017, 6:36 pm IST
The Presidential election is due for July 2017, with the incumbent Pranab Mukherjee's term ending on July 25.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leader LK Advani. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: 89-year-old senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani may be in contention to become the next President of India.

According to reports, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself who proposed Advani’s name for the presidency, during a party meeting in Gujarat’s Somnath.

Reportedly, at the meeting, attended by Advani himself, Modi said the President’s post would be a ‘guru dakshina’ for the 89-year-old leader.

Amit Shah and Keshubhai Patel were also present at the meeting, said reports.

The Presidential election is due for July 2017, after the UPA-supported candidate Pranab Mukherjee became the head of state in July 2012. His term ends on July 25, 2017.

After winning major elections in UP and Uttarakhand, as well as forming governments in Goa and Manipur, BJP is set to gain a majority in the Upper House, which will enable it to appoint a President of its choice.

Advani started his political career as a volunteer for the RSS and is one of the main accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Between 1998-2004, he served as the country’s Home Minister. During Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s regime, he was the Deputy PM.

There have been reports over the last few years of a rift between Advani and the new BJP guard. Advani was dropped from the BJP Parliamentary Board and included in the Marg Darshak Mandal of the BJP along with Murli Manohar Joshi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, after Modi came to power in 2014.

But the man who could never become the PM could now end up as the President.

Tags: bjp, lk advani, president of india, presidential election
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Modi's tweet to follower goes viral, gets over 6000 retweets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 

Scientists say eating ice cream for breakfast makes people smarter

Ice cream for breakfast is not a bad idea at all (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Children's sex education book depicts sex through 'clown porn'

The book has shocking details (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs Australia: ‘Paranoid’ Virat Kohli is starting to panic, says Rodney Hogg

Virat Kohli has scores of 0, 13, 12 and 15 in the series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Babul Supriyo named vice-president of FIFA U-17 World Cup LOC

The draw for FIFA U-17 World Cup will be held on July 7. (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs Australia: Steve Smith accuses Virat Kohli for ‘talking rubbish’ about DRS

There has so far been no clear-the-air meeting between the 2 two skippers – Virat Kohli and Steve Smith – ahead of the Ranchi Test following the heated Bengaluru Test. (Photo: PTI)
