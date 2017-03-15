Beneficiaries to have say in spending, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

Members of BC communities visit the Chief Minister’s official residence to thank him for the sops announced in the Budget, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Asserting that Telangana was the No. 1 state in the country with 21 per cent growth rate, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that he would hold meetings with representatives of various communities from April 1 to 10 on how to spend Budget allocations.

Mr Rao announced 30,000 modern saloons costing Rs 1 lakh each to Nayee Brahmins for setting up shop in villages instead of conducting business under a tree.

“I will invite representatives Nayee Brahmins, Rajakas, Kummari, Besta, Mudiraj, Yadavas, Brahmins and other communities along with ministers, secretaries and HoDs and chalk out action plan on how to utilise Budgetary allocations properly,” he said.

A large number of people from various communities, including finance minister Etala Rajender and animal husbandry minister T. Srinivas Yadav greeted the CM for the Rs 1.49 lakh-crore Budget and allocations to various castes/communities.

Mr Rao said that the government now has clarity on its strengths and goals after 2015-2016 Budget and knew the needs of people. “If someone asks about the richest community in the country, it’s Golla Kurmas in Telangana state. Where are richest fishermen? Again it should be in TS. In next two years, I want every community to prosper. Ours is a rich state. I will not sleep and will not allow you to sleep till the goal is achieved,” he said. “Telangana growth rate is higher than Maharashtra and Gujarat and its Budget more than AP,” Mr Rao said.

He asked beneficiaries not to pay single paisa in bribe to anyone. “You should not pay bribe. You don’t have to do pairvi (lobbying) to get benefits. Officials will come to your doorstep and ask what you want,” Mr Rao said.

The government, he said, has decided to provide 88 lakh sheep to Yadav/Mudiraj community. “Telangana will have 4 crore sheep in two years. We should export meat to Gulf and other countries,” he added.