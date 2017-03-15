Nation, Current Affairs

Beneficiaries to have say in spending, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 15, 2017, 2:00 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2017, 2:40 am IST
KCR said that the government now has clarity on its strengths and goals after 2015-2016 Budget and knew the needs of people.
Members of BC communities visit the Chief Minister’s official residence to thank him for the sops announced in the Budget, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)
 Members of BC communities visit the Chief Minister’s official residence to thank him for the sops announced in the Budget, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Asserting that Telangana was the No. 1 state in the country with 21 per cent growth rate, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that he would hold meetings with representatives of various communities from April 1 to 10 on how to spend Budget allocations.

Mr Rao announced 30,000 modern saloons costing Rs 1 lakh each to Nayee Brahmins for setting up shop in villages instead of conducting business under a tree.

“I will invite representatives Nayee Brahmins, Rajakas, Kummari, Besta, Mudiraj, Yadavas, Brahmins and other communities along with ministers, secretaries and HoDs and chalk out action plan on how to utilise Budgetary allocations properly,” he said.

A large number of people from various communities, including finance minister Etala Rajender and animal husbandry minister T. Srinivas Yadav greeted the CM for the Rs 1.49 lakh-crore Budget and allocations to various castes/communities.

Mr Rao said that the government now has clarity on its strengths and goals after 2015-2016 Budget and knew the needs of people. “If someone asks about the richest community in the country, it’s Golla Kurmas in Telangana state. Where are richest fishermen? Again it should be in TS. In next two years, I want every community to prosper. Ours is a rich state. I will not sleep and will not allow you to sleep till the goal is achieved,” he said. “Telangana growth rate is higher than Maharashtra and Gujarat and its Budget more than AP,” Mr Rao said.

He asked beneficiaries not to pay single paisa in bribe to anyone. “You should not pay bribe. You don’t have to do pairvi (lobbying) to get benefits. Officials will come to your doorstep and ask what you want,” Mr Rao said.

The government, he said, has decided to provide 88 lakh sheep to Yadav/Mudiraj community. “Telangana will have 4 crore sheep in two years. We should export meat to Gulf and other countries,” he added.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, budget allocations
Location: India, Telangana

Related Stories

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Budget indicates midterm poll, Congress ready: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Reddy said that the Congress, as main Opposition in the state, has the right to question the misdeeds and misuse of funds by Telangana govt.
15 Mar 2017 2:05 AM
A Most Backward Classes Corporation for MBCs has been allotted Rs 1,000 crore.

Telangana Budget tells a sop story

The Budget laid special emphasis on strengthening the rural economy and encouraging caste-based professions.
14 Mar 2017 12:24 AM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Don't do that!': Vidya Balan lashes out at fan who touched her without her consent

Vidya Balan
 

Football legend Ronaldinho to visit Pakistan

The recently retired 36-year-old, who won the World Player of the Year twice and was part of the 2002 World Cup winning team. (Photo: AFP)
 

Normal to help people you love and care about: Aamir Khan on nepotism

Aamir Khan
 

Ranchi misses MS Dhoni as it becomes India's 26th Test venue

MS Dhoni waves at fans from his SUV after being spotted outside Ranchi's Birsa Munda airport. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sikh cricketer Mahinder Pal Singh plays in Pakistan’s domestic league in rare feat

Mahinder Pal Singh is perhaps the first Sikh to play domestic cricket in Pakistan although unverified information suggests that another Sikh cricketer, Gulab Singh did appear in two or three grade-2 matches some years ago and then disappeared. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Why experimenting with shower sex is actually not a good idea

Having sex in water actually causes micro-abrasions or little tears inside the vagina among many other problems for women. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

OPS, 9 AIDMDK rebels to meet EC over Sasikala being made party chief

Former chief minister O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala. (Photos: PTI)

Cong doesn't want interference in 'hereditary leadership': SM Krishna

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna. (Photo: PTI)

Centre asks states to tackle online radicalisation by terror groups

Representational Image.

Pathankot airbase put on high alert, search op underway

Pathankot Air Force Station. (Photo: PTI)

Rajnath Singh calls for introspection over killing of CRPF men by Maoists

12 CRPF were personnel killed in an ambush by naxals in Chhattisgarh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham