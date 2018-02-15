search on deccanchronicle.com
PM says Arunachal's progress will illuminate India; to address rallies in Tripura

Feb 15, 2018
Updated Feb 15, 2018, 1:10 pm IST
PM Modi will also be visiting poll-bound Tripura to address two rallies on Thursday.
Appreciating Arunachal CM Pema Khandu on the work that he has done for the state, PM said that Khandu had prepared a 'top quality roadmap' on how Arunachal Pradesh should be in 2027. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Itanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated various projects including Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar.

While addressing a public meeting at IG Park in Itanagar, Modi said that development will originate in Arunachal Pradesh in the coming days. He said that this development will illuminate India.

 

Appreciating Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the work that he has done for the state, PM said that Khandu had prepared a "top quality roadmap" on how Arunachal Pradesh should be in 2027.

Speaking on the health sector, Modi said the healthcare should be affordable. He also said that the government had brought down prices for the benefit of the poor and middle class families.

PM Modi also spoke about the Naharlagun-New Delhi express, saying that it will run twice a week and that it would now be called the Arunachal Pradesh Express.

PM Modi will also be visiting poll-bound Tripura to address two rallies, where the BJP is looking to overthrow the Manik Sarkar-led government.

