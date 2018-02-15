search on deccanchronicle.com
Reports of Pak ISI ‘honey trapping' Lt Colonel ‘pure speculation’: Army official

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 15, 2018, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Feb 15, 2018, 1:56 pm IST
Senior Army official said, 'Details on the outcome of the enquiry will be intimated in due course as per progress.'
'A prelim enquiry was ordered on Feb 12 by the Army to ascertain facts on suspected leakage of classified information from IT devices of a Lt Colonel posted in Jabalpur,' senior official said. (Photo: Representational/AP)
New Delhi: A day after reports of an Army officer being detained in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh over alleged honey trap by Pakistan’s spy agency ISI, a senior Army official on Thursday said that such reports are ‘pure speculation’.

The remarks came after the officer in question was picked up for an enquiry by a team from the Army Headquarters in Delhi.

 

“Reports of detention of officer, ‘Honey Trapping’, money exchange at this stage are pure speculation and neither accurate nor substantiated. Details on the outcome of the enquiry will be intimated in due course as per progress,” a senior Army official said.

The official further said, “The officer has only been questioned as part of ongoing enquiry & nothing else. Therefore he continues to perform his routine duties in unit.  Evidence related to case including digital evidence has been seized & sent for further forensic analysis.”

A prelim enquiry was ordered on February 12 by the Army to ascertain facts on suspected leakage of classified information from IT devices of a Lt Colonel posted in Jabalpur.

“However, it is yet to be established whether it has happened inadvertently or deliberately as reported,” the officer added.

Tags: indian army, pakistan isi, madhya pradesh, honey trapping
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




