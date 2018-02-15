search on deccanchronicle.com
'Kicked' by local CPI(M) leader, Kerala woman forced to undergo abortion

Published Feb 15, 2018
Seven people have been arrested in connection with the case.
During the fight, the woman was allegedly kicked in the stomach by one of the assaulters, who was a local communist leader. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
Kozhikode: In a shocking incident, a woman was forced to undergo abortion after she was allegedly kicked in the stomach by a CPI(M) leader in Kerala's Kozhikode district.

The woman was four months pregnant at the time of the assault, a report in Times of India said.

 

The woman had tried to intervene in a tussle between her husband and two other men. During the fight, she was allegedly kicked in the stomach by one of the assaulters, who was a local communist leader. The woman who started bleeding heavily was rushed to a hospital where she was forced to undergo abortion.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the case, whereas the main accused is still absconding.

The woman's husband has claimed that after the incident, the family was being continuously threatened to hide the identity of the accused and withdraw the case. He also alleged that one of the accused threatened to chop off his leg.

"One person was registered after I complained to the Kodanjery and Thamarassery police. The main culprit in the case is still roaming free. These party goons are pressurising me to withdraw the complaint after the incident and they have all the support of the party. The local party workers are coming here daily, asking me to withdraw the complaint against Thamby. My decision is to fight the case till the end. I have decided to sit in front of the police station demanding justice," the woman's husband told TOI.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) has denied the involvement of their party leader in the incident. 

