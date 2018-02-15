search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rs 11.4k cr fraud: Nirav Modi out of India, PNB says can come out of mess

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 15, 2018, 2:39 pm IST
Updated Feb 15, 2018, 3:15 pm IST
PNB chief Sunil Mehta said there were no solid proposals by Nirav Modi on repayment, ‘got vague proposals’.
Punjab National Bank MD and CEO Sunil Mehta addresses Media in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Punjab National Bank MD and CEO Sunil Mehta addresses Media in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank Managing Director Sunil Mehta was asked by media on Thursday on why it took so long for his bank to detect a fraud of such magnitude -- Rs 11,400 crores -- looted by jewellers, including billionaire Nirav Nodi, since 2011.

Mehta said the transactions were not entered into the system and that it was detected only in the first week of January. “If probe agencies say it is our fault, we will accept it,” he said.

 

Mehta also said the government was monitoring the situation and was fully supportive of its attempts to nab the culprits.

Mehta told the media the bank was confident and committed in resolving this. “We will honour all our bona fide commitments to bankers, clients etc,” Mehta said. “PNB has the capability and capacity to come out of this.”

The PNB chief also said there were no solid proposals by Nirav Modi on repayment of this amount. He said, “They have submitted some vague plans which are under consideration.”

Also Read: PNB fraud case: ED conducts multi-city raids on Nirav Modi showrooms

Mehta said two employees in connivance with the borrowing companies undertook the fraudulent transactions. “We complained to the CBI on January 29 and CBI registered the case on January 31.”

Mehta added: “We detected the fraud on January 3. We will not spare anyone within the bank, whether junior or senior, and will take him to task for misconduct in this fraud. Hum kisi bhi galat kaam ko badhava nahi dengey,” Mehta said.

It is learnt Nirav Modi left the country on January 1. Official sources said Modi’s wife Ami, an American citizen, left India on January 6, his associate Mehul Choksi on January 4, his brother Nishal, a Belgian citizen, on January 1. The CBI issued lookout notices against them on January 31.

Mehta said this was a “standalone incident” – a $1.8 billion fraud – and that “it has taken place in only one of our branches.”

Also Read: PNB says USD 1.8 bn fraud; Nirav Modi, 3 more jewellers under probe

He said: "PNB is a 123-year-old institution. We have gone through many ups and down but came out with flying colours. We have even faced the 1947 crisis. We want the media's help in spreading the work that the bank is doing all it can to stop these frauds. We were the first ones to detect and report these frauds which started in 2011. We are following our ‘clean banking agenda’.

"The bank has the capability and capacity to come out of the situation. We don't wish to speak much on the issue to not become a hurdle to investigations. We request you all to give us some breathing time and space. We will honour all our bonafide commitments.

"We do not encourage any wrong or fraud practices, we will take this up as a cancer cleansing process. We are committed to clean banking and we have told all our bankers informed of the issue. Out complaint has been lodged in the FIR, which is leading to raids on the culprits," says Sunil Mehta, Managing Director of PNB.

PNB, the second largest public sector bank in the country, filed a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation against Nirav Modi and companies linked to him for defrauding the bank in connivance with bank officials in a Mumbai branch.

It is alleged Modi and his associate companies fraudulently acquired PNB guarantees worth USD 1.7 billion that they later used to obtain overseas loans. The bank alleged Modi worked with some junior PNB officials to get the letters.

The Enforcement Director on Thursday raided Nirav Modi’s homes, offices and showrooms in several cities.

Tags: nirav modi, pnb fraud, sunil mehta, pnb fraud transactions
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

PNB says USD 1.8 bn fraud; Nirav Modi, 3 more jewellers under probe
PNB fraud case: ED conducts multi-city raids on Nirav Modi showrooms


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman with cerebral palsy completes 7 marathons in a wheelchair

After being born 11 weeks premature, Johanna suffered lung haemorrhage and a stroke when she was just three days old (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Virat Kohli’s celebration after AB de Villiers’ wicket in SA vs Ind 5th ODI

In the fifth ODI, Hardik Pandya’s delivery edged de Villiers’ bat in the off-stump and went to the hands of wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, which resulted in his dismissal. Following this, Virat Kohli gave him an animated send off, and was ecstatic after dismissing the dangerman. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Here’s the weather forecast for 6th South Africa vs India ODI in Centurion

Centurion ODI will have thick cloud cover with indication of a shower and thunderstorm . (Photo: AP)
 

Shikhar Dhawan send-off was unnecessary, says Kagiso Rabada’s father

"(Shikhar) Dhawan send-off was unnecessary. The player has not only to be within the law but live in the spirit of the game which is a higher than the minimum standard,” said Kagiso Rabada's father, Dr. Mpho Rabada. (Photo: BCCI).
 

Exclusive: Chef Choong Chew Loon shares exotic recipes to celebrate Chinese New Year

With a contemporary take on traditional Cantonese cuisine, Royal China has prepared a range of exclusive dishes to satiate Chinese food cravings.
 

Here are interiors best for both you and your pet

Here are some tips to design interiors that would please you, and also be ideal for your pet. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India 5th largest defence spender, China three times ahead: report

India overtook the United Kingdom as the fifth-largest defence spender in the world in 2017 at USD 52.5 billion. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

Cong wants apology from Rajasthan minister urinating on wall, photo goes viral

A picture of Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf urinating on the walls of the Pink City goes viral. (Photo: Twitter | @danishabrar2016)

PM says Arunachal's progress will illuminate India; to address rallies in Tripura

Appreciating Arunachal CM Pema Khandu on the work that he has done for the state, PM said that Khandu had prepared a 'top quality roadmap' on how Arunachal Pradesh should be in 2027. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Reports of Pak ISI ‘honey trapping' Lt Colonel ‘pure speculation’: Army official

'A prelim enquiry was ordered on Feb 12 by the Army to ascertain facts on suspected leakage of classified information from IT devices of a Lt Colonel posted in Jabalpur,' senior official said. (Photo: Representational/AP)

TN no longer peaceful, becoming camp for extremist forces: Union min

Radhakrishnan was addressing a meeting organised by various Hindu outfits and BJP to pay homage to those killed in the serial bomb blasts in Coimbatore on February 14, 1998. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham