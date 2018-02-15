GHMC flouts its own Act while raising Swachh flexies

Civic body ignored Act while erecting hoardings to celebrate “wet and dry waste divorce day” and while using flexes in rallies conducted to promote Swachh programme.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) does not seem to practice what it preaches.

In January last year, the civic body adopted the Defacement of Public and Private Properties Act in order to improve the appearance of the city and its structures. The Act made it illegal to deface or write on walls and to put up unauthorised hoardings, flex boards, banners or cut-outs of political leaders.

However, the GHMC seems to have ignored that Act while erecting hoardings to celebrate “wet and dry waste divorce day” and while using flexes in rallies conducted to promote the Swachh Survekshan programme.

The fact that such flexes and hoardings are banned has not been brought up by either GHMC officials or public representatives so far.

GHMC officials, public representatives and the members of various residential welfare associations and NGOs celebrated wet and dry waste divorce day on Valentine’s day.

Programmes were organised at several circle offices, parks, and important junctions to create awareness among citizens about the importance of segregating wastes. Among these programmes were rallies, meetings, and the formation of human chains. This large-scale celebration was part of a campaign to promote source-level segregation of household wastes.

In keeping with the directions issued by the GHMC commissioner, officials asked citizens to download the Swachh Dooth App and begin using it at the earliest.

Citizens were informed that Swachh Survekshan survey teams would visit all 150 wards in the city. An SMS outlining the importance of the Swachh Survekshan was also sent out.

The GHMC commissioner asked citizens to give a missed call on 1969 and help Hyderabad bag the top position in the Swachh Survekshan. He said that they would be called back and asked a set of questions, which they would have to answer correctly to be in the top position. He also directed the concerned authorities to remain alert and coordinate with the survey teams.