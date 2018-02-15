search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong wants apology from Rajasthan minister urinating on wall, photo goes viral

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 15, 2018, 1:32 pm IST
Updated Feb 15, 2018, 1:43 pm IST
Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf says 'not a big issue' after picture of him publicly urinating in Jaipur goes viral.
A picture of Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf urinating on the walls of the Pink City goes viral. (Photo: Twitter | @danishabrar2016)
 A picture of Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf urinating on the walls of the Pink City goes viral. (Photo: Twitter | @danishabrar2016)

Jaipur: In another case of utter embarrassment for the BJP government, a picture of Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf urinating on the walls of the Pink City has gone viral. Saraf however shrugged it off, saying it was "not a big issue".

The picture of the minister urinating in open comes as the Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) is toiling to bring the city to top lists under the Central government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

 

According to rules, those urinating on roads are asked to pay a fine of Rs 200.

In June, 2017, a picture of Union minister Radha Mohan Singh urinating in the open, against the wall of a building as his security officers stood guard had gone viral. Netizens trolled the Union minister on social media and raised questions over the government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Also Read: Bihar: Pictures of Radha Mohan Singh’s public urination go viral

Meanwhile, when the media reached the office of the Rajasthan Health Minister to seek his response, Saraf denied commenting, saying he doesn't want to talk on the topic as it is not a big issue.

Saraf’s act once again gave opportunity to opposition to lash out at BJP. Congress leader Raghu Sharma sought an apology from Saraf saying, "Government talks about Swachch Bharat Mission but health minister here in Rajasthan is caught urinating in public. Government should be ashamed and must publicly apologise." 

The incident comes days after Kota BJP leader Ashok Choudhary wrote to BJP national president Amit Shah, voicing dissatisfaction with the Vasundhara Raje government in Rajasthan.

Tags: kalicharan saraf, swachh bharat abhiyan, rajasthan health minister
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman with cerebral palsy completes 7 marathons in a wheelchair

After being born 11 weeks premature, Johanna suffered lung haemorrhage and a stroke when she was just three days old (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Virat Kohli’s celebration after AB de Villiers’ wicket in SA vs Ind 5th ODI

In the fifth ODI, Hardik Pandya’s delivery edged de Villiers’ bat in the off-stump and went to the hands of wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, which resulted in his dismissal. Following this, Virat Kohli gave him an animated send off, and was ecstatic after dismissing the dangerman. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Here’s the weather forecast for 6th South Africa vs India ODI in Centurion

Centurion ODI will have thick cloud cover with indication of a shower and thunderstorm . (Photo: AP)
 

Shikhar Dhawan send-off was unnecessary, says Kagiso Rabada’s father

"(Shikhar) Dhawan send-off was unnecessary. The player has not only to be within the law but live in the spirit of the game which is a higher than the minimum standard,” said Kagiso Rabada's father, Dr. Mpho Rabada. (Photo: BCCI).
 

Exclusive: Chef Choong Chew Loon shares exotic recipes to celebrate Chinese New Year

With a contemporary take on traditional Cantonese cuisine, Royal China has prepared a range of exclusive dishes to satiate Chinese food cravings.
 

Here are interiors best for both you and your pet

Here are some tips to design interiors that would please you, and also be ideal for your pet. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM says Arunachal's progress will illuminate India; to address rallies in Tripura

Appreciating Arunachal CM Pema Khandu on the work that he has done for the state, PM said that Khandu had prepared a 'top quality roadmap' on how Arunachal Pradesh should be in 2027. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Reports of Pak ISI ‘honey trapping' Lt Colonel ‘pure speculation’: Army official

'A prelim enquiry was ordered on Feb 12 by the Army to ascertain facts on suspected leakage of classified information from IT devices of a Lt Colonel posted in Jabalpur,' senior official said. (Photo: Representational/AP)

TN no longer peaceful, becoming camp for extremist forces: Union min

Radhakrishnan was addressing a meeting organised by various Hindu outfits and BJP to pay homage to those killed in the serial bomb blasts in Coimbatore on February 14, 1998. (Photo: File)

Can he count Muslims in terror groups: Subramanian Swamy slams Owaisi

'Owaisi can count Muslims Army men killed. But can he also count how many Muslims are in terrorists organisation attacking the Army?,' BJP leader Subramanian Swamy tweeted. (Photo: File/PTI)

Sunjuwan Army camp attack 'frustrated' attempt by Pak: top commander

The officer said that there was considerable reduction in infiltration, but the number of attempts almost doubled in 2007 compared to the previous year. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham