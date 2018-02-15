search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

A noteworthy birthday gift for Telengana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Feb 15, 2018, 1:04 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2018, 1:56 am IST
Resident of Mahbubnagar had, over the months, collected the currency notes of number with the birthdate and wanted to gift it to the CM.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: An admirer of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, TS SPDCL lineman D.R.V. Prasad Rao collected currency notes from Rs 1 to Rs 100, all dating from February 17, 1954, the birthday of the CM. 

The resident of Mahbubnagar had, over the months, collected the currency notes of number with the birthdate and wanted to gift it to the CM on his birthday on Sunday.

 

Rao told Deccan Chronicle, “I reached out to my friends, relatives spread across Telanagana, Andhra Pradesh and even Chennai. I also contacted a few notaphilists. It took me a year to get currency notes of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100, all with the number 170254, the birthday of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao.”

On what made him admire the Chief Minister, Mr Prasad Rao said, “After CM Chandrasekhar Rao took over, he released salary benefits for employees working in the electricity wing which never happened during the earlier governments. Also for the fact that he has been successful in running a new State and this will be a small way to thank him.” Mr Prasad Rao is likely to hand over the gift to the CM on his birthday. 

“The currency notes were shown to Deputy Chief Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, who is likely to accompany me when I hand over the gift to the CM on Sunday,” he added.

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, birthday
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in opener, Wankhede to host final

The 11th edition of the cash-rich league of the world’s most richest and fancy T20 tournament will be spread across nine venues in a period of 51 days. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Boy in China stabs himself in face while running around with scissors

The boy was running around when he tripped and fell with his face landing on the sharp object (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Book review Change Me: A refreshing take on transforming the body and mind

Jasmin takes readers on a journey of self-discovery and eventual transformation through the life of Amit to help them realise that change is as easy as one wants it to be. (Facebook/ Jasmin Waldmann)
 

Samsung Galaxy X patents reveal design and how it might work

The highly anticipated smartphone, though far from being launched, has already started making some heads turn.
 

Love transcends: 25-yr-old UP acid attack victim gets engaged to friend, confidante

Sahu's undithering support helped heal her emotional scars while medical treatment helped her gain 20 per cent eyesight. (Screengrab | Youtube)
 

Healer claims women should drink their own menstrual blood to boost health

Starting with medication, she then began to try spell work which led her to the ancient Shamanic tradition of blood magic. (Facebook screengrab/ Nadine Lee)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Suicides high among girls married young

Suicide among girls married in their early 20s peaked to alarming levels in Telangana this year.

GHMC flouts its own Act while raising Swachh flexies

Civic body ignored Act while erecting hoardings to celebrate “wet and dry waste divorce day” and while using flexes in rallies conducted to promote Swachh programme.

Neet must for medical course abroad

Indian students were allowed to pursue medical education abroad and had to qualify a screening test called Foreign Medical Graduates Exam (FMGE) to register to practise in India after doing MBBS abroad.

Telengana expects Rs 3,500 crore mining revenue, says KT Rama Rao

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Garbage site at Mahatma Gandhi hall to be shifted

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham