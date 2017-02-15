Nation, Current Affairs

Welcome 'calm' on LoC, but prepared for any eventuality: Parrikar to Pak

PTI
Published Feb 15, 2017, 9:28 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2017, 9:28 am IST
Notably, India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire agreement in 2003 which virtually became redundant last year.
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)
 Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday welcomed the "calm" on the Line of Control (LoC) and said India wants to have friendly relationship with Pakistan.

He, however, added that this does not mean India will not be prepared for any eventuality.

Responding to a question on reports of ceasefire violations declining since Qamar Bajwa took charge of Pakistan army last November, the Defence Minister said he appreciates that the new Pakistani General has managed to make his forces understand their neighbour's concerns.

The LoC has often witnessed intense shelling from both the sides.

"We wish to have good relationship with Pakistan and China. There should be no reason why we should be fighting and consider them with doubt. As far as I am concerned, I don't consider any action as doubt. If he has kept calm, then I welcome it.

"But that doesn't mean I will not be prepared. My preparedness is an independent exercise, which is not offensive. It is for my defence," the minister said.

Responding to another question on reports of China deploying aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons along the Indian border, Parrikar said, "If security interests of India are in danger, we will take adequate steps to protect ourselves."

Notably, India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire agreement in 2003 which virtually became redundant with a whopping over 300 incidents of firing and shelling along LoC and International Border in J&K by Pakistani troops till January 1 since the surgical strike on terrorist launch pads in PoK on September 28-29, 2016.

These firing and shelling by Pakistan troops had resulted in death of 27 people, including 14 security personnel.

Tags: manohar parrikar, line of control, pakistan, surgical strikes
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar with officials in front of ALH Rudra (Photo: Samuel R)

Aero India 2017: LCA not rejected, Navy will fund Tejas project, says Parrikar

Parrikar told the media the decision was taken as the naval force felt the need for a twin-engine combat jet.
15 Feb 2017 2:36 AM
Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar with officials in front of ALH Rudra (Photo: Samuel R)

Aero India 2017: Get US clearance first, Parrikar says to Lockheed

Any OEM must get approval of its government before setting up facilities in the country: Parrikar.
15 Feb 2017 2:08 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were seen at various locations and events on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun-Alia get romantic, Deepika and Kriti return from their journeys
Sidharth Malhotra was seen showing his football skills as he supported the Slum Soccer initiative on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth Malhotra gets sporty as he supports slum soccer tournament
Numerous Bollywood stars were seen arriving for Karan Johar's bash late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out for Karan Johar's bash
The team of 'Rangoon' were seen on the sets of the reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday to promote their film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana, Saif bring Rangoon on Indian Idol sets
Numerous Bollywood stars were seen as they stepped out on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol, Yami, Iulia, Sussanne, other stars make a style statement
Kangana Ranaut was seen flagging off a walkathon event held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut looks classy as she flags off walkathon event
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: MS Dhoni shares some adorable moments with daughter Ziva

MS Dhoni, who is not too active on social media, pleasantly surprised everyone as he shared an adorable video of him and daughter Ziva. (Photo: Sakshi Dhoni Instagram)
 

This is how much the first commercial flying car costs

The Pal-V, a two-seat hybrid car and gyrocopter, was recently voted the 'most likely to become a reality' - and today the Dutch firm behind it finally opened preorders for the vehicle. Deliveries of road and air certificated models are scheduled by the end of 2018, the firm says.
 

Rumoured couples Alia-Sidharth, Varun-Natasha spend time together on Valentine’s Day

Alia, Varun and Sidharth had made their debuts together in 'Student of the Year'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Summons on alleged tax evasion: Sania unlikely to appear before authorities

Sania Mirza is reportedly due for payment of Service Tax on the amount of Rs 1 crore she received from the Telangana government after being appointed its 'Brand Ambassador'. (Photo: AFP)
 

Steve Waugh shoots down Sourav Ganguly’s prediction of India-Australia Test series

Steve Waugh criticised the recent trend, where teams tend to do better at home in the longer version of the game. (Photo: AP)
 

Fan killed in shooting outside Rio de Janeiro football stadium

Diego Silva dos Santos was shot on Sunday as rival fans clashed before the match between Botafogo and Rio rival Flamengo. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arrested Pak spy Haji Khan passed on Indian military info to ISI for 3 yrs

Khan had been using four SIM cards from Pakistan to pass on the information to his handlers there but during apprehension by the intelligence agencies, he managed to erase all the data from his cell phone. (Photo: Representational Image)

Wherever I will be, my thoughts will be with AIADMK: Sasikala

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala in tears as she speaks before leaving from Koovathur Resort to Poes Garden at Koovathur, outskrits of Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: TV Grab)

Voting begins for 67 Assembly seats in UP, 69 in Uttarakhand

The first phase of UP polls in 73 assembly seats in UP witnessed 64.22 per cent turnout on February 11. (Photo: PTI)

Aero India 2017: Those magnificent flying machines...!

Skycats perform atop Scandinavian aircraft Catwalk at the aerobatics display (Photo: R. Samuel)

Aero India 2017: An ‘eagle eye’ for troops guarding border

SPEED-ER is an all-weather, multi-sensor system, consisting of a Cooled InfraRed Thermal Imaging Camera (MWIR)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham