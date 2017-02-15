Nation, Current Affairs

VK Sasikala reaches Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara jail to surrender

Former AIADMK chief was convicted by Supreme Court in disproportionate assets case.
Bengaluru: Former AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala Natarajan on Wednesday reached Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara jail to surrender after being convicted in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case by the Supreme Court.

Sasikala’s husband M Natarajan and supporters were present at Bengaluru jail. Trial court has also been shifted to jail for Sasikala’s surrender.

Before heading to jail, Sasikala paid a floral tribute to late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa and sought her blessings. She travelled to the Karnataka capital by road.

Sasikala was on Tuesday sentenced to 4 years in prison by the apex court, in Rs 66 crore DA case.

The former AIADMK chief appointed Edappadi K. Palanisamy as leader of the legislature party and her nephew Dinakaran as the deputy general secretary of the party, as her final official act before heading to Bengaluru.

Sasikala’s lawyer had on Wednesday asked the apex court for more time for her to surrender, but this was rejected.

Before she left Golden Bay resort on Tuesday, Sasikala addressed the MLAs who have been staying inside the luxurious resort since last week and asked them to ensure that the AIADMK remains united. “I may go to jail, but my heart will always here. I will continue to perform my duties as the AIADMK General Secretary from wherever I am,” Sasikala told her legislators.

She also launched a veiled attack against Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao asking why he has not invited Mr Palanisamy to form the government as yet. “They can't jail my thoughts. Whether I'm here or in another state, I will work for the party 24 hours a day. Our enemy Karunanidhi lodged this case and we should ensure that his party DMK does not come to power again in Tamil Nadu,” she said.

“There is no need for anyone to be afraid. We must do good for the people and we must only think about how to help the people. I request you to smile and not cry,” Sasikala said.

She also sacked acting CM O Panneerselvam from the party and appointed E Palanisamy as the new AIADMK Legislature Party leader.

