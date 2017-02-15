After SC refuses more time, Sasikala visits Jaya's memorial on way to jail

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala consoled by a lady on the way from Koovathur Resort to Poes Garden at Koovathur, outskrits of Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala Natarajan on Wednesday visited late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial, while on her way to Bengaluru to surrender after being convicted in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case by the Supreme Court.

Sasikala paid a floral tribute to Jayalalithaa and sought her blessings before heading for Bengaluru. She is travelling to the Karnataka capital by road, and will surrender at a local court.

Sasikala will be imprisoned at Parappana Agrahara jail in the city, said reports.

Sasikala was on Tuesday sentenced to 4 years in prison by the apex court, in a Rs 66 crore DA case.

The AIADMK chief appointed her nephew Dinakaran as the deputy general secretary of the party, as her final official act before heading to Bengaluru.

Sasikala’s lawyer had on Wednesday asked the apex court for more time for her to surrender, but this was rejected.

Before she left Golden Bay resort on Tuesday, Sasikala addressed the MLAs who have been staying inside the luxurious resort since last week and asked them to ensure that the AIADMK remains united. “I may go to jail, but my heart will always here. I will continue to perform my duties as the AIADMK General Secretary from wherever I am,” Sasikala told her legislators.

She also launched a veiled attack against Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao asking why he has not invited Mr Palanisamy to form the government as yet. “They can't jail my thoughts. Whether I'm here or in another state, I will work for the party 24 hours a day. Our enemy Karunanidhi lodged this case and we should ensure that his party DMK does not come to power again in Tamil Nadu,” she said.

“There is no need for anyone to be afraid. We must do good for the people and we must only think about how to help the people. I request you to smile and not cry,” Sasikala said.

She also sacked acting CM O Panneerselvam from the party and appointed E Palanisamy as the new AIADMK Legislature Party leader.