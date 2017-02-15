Nation, Current Affairs

Sasikala, prisoner no. 9234, requests A-class barrack, non-veg twice a week

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 15, 2017, 8:42 pm IST
Updated Feb 15, 2017, 8:46 pm IST
Former AIADMK chief will be provided with candle making assignment and will be given Rs 50 per day.
Former AIADMK General secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)
 Former AIADMK General secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Former AIADMK chief V K Sasikala was sent to Bengaluru jail after she surrendered before a trial court here, a day after the Supreme Court restored her conviction in the disproportionate assets case.

Sasikala turned up before special court judge Ashwathnarayana after the Supreme Court earlier in the day rejected her plea for more time to surrender.

The 60-year-old AIADMK leader, who came by road from Chennai, went straight to the court housed in the central jail at Parappana Agrahara, 28 km from Hosur on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

Sasikala was imprisoned after completion of court formalities and medical check up, officials said.

The judge also turned down her pleas for two weeks more time to surrender and for home food. Sasikala's nephew V N Sudhakaran and sister-in-law Elavarasi, whose conviction by the trial court in Bengaluru had been upheld by the Supreme Court, also surrendered.

Sasikala, prisoner no. 9234, requested the court for A-class barrack, a fan, a cot and non-vegetarian food twice a week.

She also requested space for meditation and 24-hour medical assistance in jail.

According to reports, Sasikala and Ilavarasi, prisoner no. 9235, will be in the same cell.

Sasikala will also be provided with candle making assignment and will be given Rs 50 per day. No AC room and VIP treatment will be provided to Sasikala.

Four cars in the cavalcade of Sasikala were damaged soon after it arrived near the court premises, police said, adding, it was not immediately known who did it.

With the Supreme Court being firm on not giving any more time, Sasikala left Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence in Chennai just before noon and headed to Bengaluru after visiting the Jayalalithaa's memorial on Marina Beach, where she paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa.

In dramatic gestures, an emotional Sasikala went around the burial site, muttered something and tapped on the tomb thrice as if taking a pledge, prayed and prostrated.

Sasikala also visited the Ramapuram residence of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran where she briefly meditated before leaving for Bengaluru.

The AIADMK leader, who was locked in a bitter tussle with AIADMK's O Panneerselvam for Tamil Nadu's chief ministership, took the inevitable journey to Bengaluru after the Supreme Court refused to give her further time to surrender.

Tags: vk sasikala, disproportionate assets case, aiadmk
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

VK Sasikala with late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI/File)

Number of bank accounts of Jayalalithaa, Sasikala mushroomed: SC on DA case

Mushrooming of 50 bank accounts between 1991 and 1995 was to utilise the transfer of their huge unaccounted money, says SC.
14 Feb 2017 9:02 PM
VK Sasikala with late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa (Photo: PTI/File)

‘She can’t reinduct people expelled by Jaya’: AIADMK leader on Sasikala’s nephew

‘Who gave her the authority to reinduct people expelled by Amma,’ asked V Karuppasamy Pandian.
15 Feb 2017 5:31 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yusuf Pathan never had NOC to play T20 matches in Hong Kong

Last year, Yusuf Pathan participated in the 50-over Dhaka League games for Abahani Limited, in Bangladesh. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Anil Ambani flies sortie in Rafale at AeroIndia show in Bengaluru

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani showing thumbs up sign as he sit inside the cockpit of Rafale aircraft before a sortie during the 2nd day of the 11th biennial edition of AERO INDIA 2017 at Yelahanka Air base in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 

UK says it won’t ‘demonetise’ £5 notes that contain animal fat

The new £5 notes contain tallow, a substance made from animal fat. (Photo: AP)
 

US: 12-year-old girl donates 1,300 books to children's hospital on V-Day

Charlotte Olson tells the Courier-Post her original goal was to collect 1,000 children's books as a way to give back to her town of Voorhees. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Bengaluru's women skaters are fighting back against patriarchy

Women shattering boundaries (Photo: YouTube)
 

Oath or slap? Sasikala video thumping Jayalalithaa’s grave leaves Internet confused

Former AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala slams her palm at Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina beach in Chennai making a mighty vow, saying,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC transfers 'history-sheeter' RJD leader Shahabuddin to Tihar

File photograph of RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin.

Remove Modi's photos from PMAY website, violative of model code: EC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Nashik: Frustrated farmer sets his onion field on fire

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

SC verdict fallout: Panneerselvam loyalists in dilemma over Jayalalithaa legacy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam with actor Thiyagu and actor-director Ramarajan addressing Media in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

SC gets five more judges; working strength now at 28

Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham