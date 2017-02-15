Sasikala, prisoner no. 9234, requests A-class barrack, non-veg twice a week

Bengaluru: Former AIADMK chief V K Sasikala was sent to Bengaluru jail after she surrendered before a trial court here, a day after the Supreme Court restored her conviction in the disproportionate assets case.

Sasikala turned up before special court judge Ashwathnarayana after the Supreme Court earlier in the day rejected her plea for more time to surrender.

The 60-year-old AIADMK leader, who came by road from Chennai, went straight to the court housed in the central jail at Parappana Agrahara, 28 km from Hosur on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

Sasikala was imprisoned after completion of court formalities and medical check up, officials said.

The judge also turned down her pleas for two weeks more time to surrender and for home food. Sasikala's nephew V N Sudhakaran and sister-in-law Elavarasi, whose conviction by the trial court in Bengaluru had been upheld by the Supreme Court, also surrendered.

Sasikala, prisoner no. 9234, requested the court for A-class barrack, a fan, a cot and non-vegetarian food twice a week.

She also requested space for meditation and 24-hour medical assistance in jail.

According to reports, Sasikala and Ilavarasi, prisoner no. 9235, will be in the same cell.

Sasikala will also be provided with candle making assignment and will be given Rs 50 per day. No AC room and VIP treatment will be provided to Sasikala.

Four cars in the cavalcade of Sasikala were damaged soon after it arrived near the court premises, police said, adding, it was not immediately known who did it.

With the Supreme Court being firm on not giving any more time, Sasikala left Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence in Chennai just before noon and headed to Bengaluru after visiting the Jayalalithaa's memorial on Marina Beach, where she paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa.

In dramatic gestures, an emotional Sasikala went around the burial site, muttered something and tapped on the tomb thrice as if taking a pledge, prayed and prostrated.

Sasikala also visited the Ramapuram residence of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran where she briefly meditated before leaving for Bengaluru.

The AIADMK leader, who was locked in a bitter tussle with AIADMK's O Panneerselvam for Tamil Nadu's chief ministership, took the inevitable journey to Bengaluru after the Supreme Court refused to give her further time to surrender.